Children's sea-themed plastic work takes centre stage at art festival

PUBLISHED: 18:40 11 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:40 11 August 2019

Art on the Prom was packed last year with visitors enjoying the stands, music and other activities Picture: ART ON THE PROM

An underwater world of sea creatures made by schoolchildren from single-use plastic will be one of the highlights of one of Suffolk's biggest outdoor celebrations of art.

Artist Tracy Barritt-Brown and her bounty of plastic waste for her artwork Picture: ART ON THE PROMArtist Tracy Barritt-Brown and her bounty of plastic waste for her artwork Picture: ART ON THE PROM

Schools collected 20 sq m of plastic which would have otherwise gone into landfall for the project.

Youngsters then worked with artist Tracy Barritt-Brown on the installation to accompany her large plastic octopus sculpture made of buoys, nets, fishing wire and other plastics collected locally for next month's Art on the Prom event.

More than 20,000 people are expected to attend the free festival, now in its 16th year, and which will showcase the work of more than 100 artists

Willow artist Tracy Barritt-Brown, who created the Spa Garden's willow family, worked with pupils from Causton Junior, Langer Primary and Colneis Junior schools on the schools project for Art on the Prom, sponsored by Jackamans Solicitors, to engage pupils in Felixstowe to collect single-use plastic.

The Felixstowe Harmonies perform at Art on the Prom last year Picture: ART ON THE PROMThe Felixstowe Harmonies perform at Art on the Prom last year Picture: ART ON THE PROM

The waste has been transformed into an underwater world of corals, creatures and sea plants made of plastic waste to accompany the Octopus on display at the festival.

She said: "The creativity of the students was wonderful. Their vision for turning everyday objects, which otherwise would be waste, into sea creatures was amazing!

"We had flatfish, pufferfish and even a lobster. The students all had a chance to use tools and equipment they may not have used before and had freedom for a day to immerse themselves in a purely creative environment.

"It's a really enriching project which everyone is so happy to be involved in."

A wide variety of art will be on show at the event on Sunday, September 1, including work produced by local, professional and amateur artists, featuring glass, ceramics, metalwork, willow work, painting and much more.

The art festival on the promenade gives visitors the chance to purchase pieces of art to take home and treasure or take part in have-a-go activities on offer for all age groups, creating a piece of art, to take away.

There will also be music, food and refreshments.

Nichola Adams, Art on the Prom organiser, said: "Art on the Prom has grown in to a really special, local tradition.

"It really is democratising art - anyone can apply, anyone can visit and we want to keep it that way.

"It's brilliant to have the schools involved so that everyone can feel a part of the day and it's a great way to use our beautiful prom and show off what Felixstowe has to offer. It's another one of the town's amazing events run entirely voluntarily, so it's a great way of bringing the community together."

A travelling exhibition Food Wars: The Battle on the Home Front, will also be on display at the event, exploring the relationship between conflict and food, with original documents and archive footage of East Anglia from the Imperial War Museum.

For full details of the event visit the Art on the Prom website.

Volunteers are needed to help with the day and and anyone who would like to get involved can contact the Art of the Prom team via email: felixstoweartontheprom@gmail.com.

You may also want to watch:

Sponsors this year include: Jackamans Felixstowe, Pier Marketing, Felixstowe Town Council, East of England Co-op, Healey's Print Group, Vikings Estate Agents & Property Management, Kingsland-Linassi, Coes Felixstowe, Fred Olsen Travel, The Orwell Hotel and The Suffolk Coast Destination Management Organisation.

