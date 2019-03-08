Bin bag gowns, tin foil top hats and plastic bag statue of liberty - an unusual fashion show in 1991
PUBLISHED: 14:30 07 October 2019
John Kerr
The clothes may have been made of rubbish, but the designs were positively brilliant.
It was back in 1991 when Ipswich Art School students used their imagination and skills to create a fashion show by recycling waste materials into outfits.
It was bin bags galore as the students wore their tin foil curlers and long upcycled gowns, captured on camera by Ipswich Star photographer John Kerr.
One of the models took to the catwalk as a alien-like creature, while another donned a statue of liberty themed outfit, complete with crown and torch.
A gentleman suited and booted in the finest of bin bags and a tin foil top hat brought his homemade companion with him, while others modelled bridal dresses and suits.
Did you take part in the fashion show in 1991 - or do you recognise anyone in our gallery? To share your memories, email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk