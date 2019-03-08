Nostalgia

Bin bag gowns, tin foil top hats and plastic bag statue of liberty - an unusual fashion show in 1991

An angel dressed in plastic bags wowed the crowds with her creative dress and wings Picture: JOHN KERR John Kerr

The clothes may have been made of rubbish, but the designs were positively brilliant.

This dustbin duo strutted their stuff in their impressive, rubbish outfits Picture: JOHN KERR This dustbin duo strutted their stuff in their impressive, rubbish outfits Picture: JOHN KERR

It was back in 1991 when Ipswich Art School students used their imagination and skills to create a fashion show by recycling waste materials into outfits.

A man took to the catwalk, suited and booted in bin bags and tin foil top hat, complete with a creative companion Picture: JOHN KERR A man took to the catwalk, suited and booted in bin bags and tin foil top hat, complete with a creative companion Picture: JOHN KERR

It was bin bags galore as the students wore their tin foil curlers and long upcycled gowns, captured on camera by Ipswich Star photographer John Kerr.

Members of the Art school dressed in bin bag dresses, complete with tin foil curlers Picture: JOHN KERR Members of the Art school dressed in bin bag dresses, complete with tin foil curlers Picture: JOHN KERR

One of the models took to the catwalk as a alien-like creature, while another donned a statue of liberty themed outfit, complete with crown and torch.

We take a look back at a fashion show in Ipswich where all the outfits were made out of rubbish Picture: JOHN KERR We take a look back at a fashion show in Ipswich where all the outfits were made out of rubbish Picture: JOHN KERR

A gentleman suited and booted in the finest of bin bags and a tin foil top hat brought his homemade companion with him, while others modelled bridal dresses and suits.

Even in 1991 people were preaching about recylcing, by upcycling it for the catwalk Picture: JOHN KERR Even in 1991 people were preaching about recylcing, by upcycling it for the catwalk Picture: JOHN KERR

Did you take part in the fashion show in 1991 - or do you recognise anyone in our gallery? To share your memories, email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk