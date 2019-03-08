Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Blue plaque honours First World War hero who saved people from fire

PUBLISHED: 16:35 08 May 2019

Tony Robson and John Norman, from The Ipswich Society, alongside James Goodwin, great nephew of Arthur Edwards, in front of the blue plaque dedicated to the Ipswich hero. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tony Robson and John Norman, from The Ipswich Society, alongside James Goodwin, great nephew of Arthur Edwards, in front of the blue plaque dedicated to the Ipswich hero. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

An Ipswich hero who battled through raging fires to save workers trapped in a blaze during the First World War has been commemorated with a blue plaque in his home town.

A blue plaque has been placed above the O2 shop in Tavern Street to honour Arthur Edwards Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNA blue plaque has been placed above the O2 shop in Tavern Street to honour Arthur Edwards Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Arthur Edwards, who was born in Ipswich in 1884 and later worked at J&J Edwards department store in Tavern Street, earned his colours after he bravely entered an explosives store in 1916 to rescue those with injuries as 500 tonnes of TNT sporadically exploded around him.

Flanked by his four colleagues - Acting Sergeant Charles Harris GC, Lieutenant John Stebbings, Bombardier Bert Dugdale and Corporal Charles Ashley - Mr Edwards entered the store in Kent to carry out the daring rescue, pulling out injured workers and managing the ongoing fire to prevent further explosions.

A total of 112 men and boys died during the explosion, which is known as the most deadly in British ammunitions industry history.

However that number would have been higher without the bravery of Mr Edwards, who also inspired others to help out.

James Goodwin in front of the plaque dedicated to his great uncle, Arthur Edwards Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJames Goodwin in front of the plaque dedicated to his great uncle, Arthur Edwards Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two years later, Mr Edwards and his four friends received Edwards medals at Buckingham Palace, an award to recognise acts of bravery of miners and quarrymen in endangering their lives to rescue their fellow workers.

In the coming years Mr Edwards was also awarded with the British War Medal, the Victory Medal and the Meritorious Service Medal.

You may also want to watch:

However, in 1971, following a change to the Royal Warrant, his Edward Medal was upgraded to the George Cross, the second highest decoration for bravery in the UK.

Tony Robson, John Norman and James Goodwin in front of the blue plaque dedicated to Arthur Edwards Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTony Robson, John Norman and James Goodwin in front of the blue plaque dedicated to Arthur Edwards Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The George Crass has only been awarded 408 times in its history.

Now, 103 years on from his heroic act, a blue plaque has been unveiled on the side of the former building which housed J&J Edward, the store opened by Mr Edward's farther in 1900 where he later became director until it closed in 1968.

During the unveiling, Mr Edward's great nephew James Goodwin who lobbied for the plaque to be erected said: "I feel very proud. He was very warm hearted, kind, gentle type of person who probably thought nothing of it.

"I think a lot of people who are truly tough are often quiet and nice and they care about other human beings and I think that's what he was like.

"He would probably be shocked to know he was remembered at all. But, I'm from a different generation and I think we should celebrate him and what he did."

John Norman, chairman of the Ipswich Society, said: "It is important to commemorate Arthur because he is different to most.

"He's done two clearly different things for Ipswich. One is he ran a department store here and he, himself is also worthy of note because of his bravery during the First World War."

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Family’s warning after tragic death of devoted Ipswich Hospital nurse from brain tumour

Sara Finlay died as a result of a brain tumour. Picture: COURTESY SARA FINLAY'S FAMILY

One dead and second injured in stabbing

Forensics teams have been spotted at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Man and woman taken to hospital after ‘incident’ in Ipswich

About 3.30pm, Glamorgan Road was full of emergency service vehicles after an incident that left a man and a woman in hospital Picture: LEROY EWERS

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Family’s warning after tragic death of devoted Ipswich Hospital nurse from brain tumour

Sara Finlay died as a result of a brain tumour. Picture: COURTESY SARA FINLAY'S FAMILY

One dead and second injured in stabbing

Forensics teams have been spotted at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Man and woman taken to hospital after ‘incident’ in Ipswich

About 3.30pm, Glamorgan Road was full of emergency service vehicles after an incident that left a man and a woman in hospital Picture: LEROY EWERS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich woman must pay back £93,500 after illegally sub-letting council house

Ulster Avenue, Ipswich, where Janice George was sub-letting a council house Picture: GOOGLE

Puppy dies after dog attack in Kesgrave

The attack happened as the dog was walked near Foxhall Stadium Picture: Archant library

Blue plaque honours First World War hero who saved people from fire

Tony Robson and John Norman, from The Ipswich Society, alongside James Goodwin, great nephew of Arthur Edwards, in front of the blue plaque dedicated to the Ipswich hero. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Driver of car with two blown tyres was more than twice alcohol limit

Nicholas Wheeler apologised to the court, police and public for drink-driving Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘We have to improve drastically before we see that again’ - Chambers retires iconic fist pump... for now

Luke Chambers is shelving his celebratory fist-pumps until a time Ipswich's form deserves them. Picture Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists