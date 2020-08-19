E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Prolific’ burglar jailed over Ipswich drugs offences

PUBLISHED: 15:26 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 19 August 2020

Arthur Edwards, 50, of Bramford Lane has been jailed for 40 months Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Arthur Edwards, 50, of Bramford Lane has been jailed for 40 months Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

SUFFOLK POLICE

A ‘prolific’ burglar has been jailed for more than three years after being found in possession of Class A drugs in Ipswich.

Arthur Edwards, 50, was convicted and jailed for 40 months after appearing before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, August 17, having previously pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.

Edwards, of Bramford Lane, was arrested around 7pm Saturday, July 18, after fleeing from officers who had spotted him engaging with suspected drug users in Orford Street.

He was apprehended following a foot chase, where officers found white and brown substances inside a shoulder bag, while he was also in possession of more than £1000 in cash in his wallet, trouser pockets and inside the bag.

A later search at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre found a further two wraps of suspected Class A drugs inside one of his socks, while a search of his home found further suspected heroin and crack cocaine in addition to weighing scales, and around £2,000 in cash hidden under his carpet.

He was subsequently charged with three counts of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

Detective inspector Craig Powell, of Ipswich CID, said his conviction should act as a warning for other drug dealers in the town.

DI Powell added: “Edwards has an extensive history of offending and has been a prolific burglary preying on victims so to see him behind bars is of great satisfaction.

“This is the kind of activity we are continuing to target and we will continue to take robust action against those who deal drugs around the county.

“This sentence should act as a warning to those dealing that we will not tolerate it.”

A police spokesman has made a plea for people in the town who fear young people or vulnerable adults have become involved in the sale of drugs to report it to the constabulary.

The spokesman added: “If you suspect drug dealing is taking place or you are concerned that a young person or vulnerable adult may have been targeted by an organised crime group, please tell us.

“You don’t have to be certain, just concerned.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Swimmers found ‘safe and well’ after huge search off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man left with two-inch gash after Ipswich street robbery

A man has been left with a two-inch gash to his hand after a robbery in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Final plans submitted for 70 new homes in village centre

More than 100 residents objected when plans were first put forward for 70 homes on the site in High Road, Trimley St Martin Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two Suffolk Pizza Express restaurants to close

The Pizza Express restaurant in Sudbury is one of those earmarked for closure Picture: ARCHANT/PA IMAGES

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Swimmers found ‘safe and well’ after huge search off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man left with two-inch gash after Ipswich street robbery

A man has been left with a two-inch gash to his hand after a robbery in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Final plans submitted for 70 new homes in village centre

More than 100 residents objected when plans were first put forward for 70 homes on the site in High Road, Trimley St Martin Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two Suffolk Pizza Express restaurants to close

The Pizza Express restaurant in Sudbury is one of those earmarked for closure Picture: ARCHANT/PA IMAGES

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Prolific’ burglar jailed over Ipswich drugs offences

Arthur Edwards, 50, of Bramford Lane has been jailed for 40 months Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Wheelchair user criticises Ipswich McDonald’s after being told she couldn’t eat in

Gemma Patrick was left shocked after being turned away from eating in at Mcdonald's, due to no disabled seating area. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Two Suffolk Pizza Express restaurants to close

The Pizza Express restaurant in Sudbury is one of those earmarked for closure Picture: ARCHANT/PA IMAGES

Ipswich man to face trial after denying burglary and vehicle taking charges

Jordan Goodrum denied burglary and aggravated vehicle taking at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

New dog grooming salon to open at Ipswich animal creche

Clare and Danny Holmes opened Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche two years ago. They are pictured here with their dog, Mr Moo. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND