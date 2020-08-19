‘Prolific’ burglar jailed over Ipswich drugs offences

A ‘prolific’ burglar has been jailed for more than three years after being found in possession of Class A drugs in Ipswich.

Arthur Edwards, 50, was convicted and jailed for 40 months after appearing before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, August 17, having previously pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.

Edwards, of Bramford Lane, was arrested around 7pm Saturday, July 18, after fleeing from officers who had spotted him engaging with suspected drug users in Orford Street.

He was apprehended following a foot chase, where officers found white and brown substances inside a shoulder bag, while he was also in possession of more than £1000 in cash in his wallet, trouser pockets and inside the bag.

A later search at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre found a further two wraps of suspected Class A drugs inside one of his socks, while a search of his home found further suspected heroin and crack cocaine in addition to weighing scales, and around £2,000 in cash hidden under his carpet.

He was subsequently charged with three counts of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

Detective inspector Craig Powell, of Ipswich CID, said his conviction should act as a warning for other drug dealers in the town.

DI Powell added: “Edwards has an extensive history of offending and has been a prolific burglary preying on victims so to see him behind bars is of great satisfaction.

“This is the kind of activity we are continuing to target and we will continue to take robust action against those who deal drugs around the county.

“This sentence should act as a warning to those dealing that we will not tolerate it.”

A police spokesman has made a plea for people in the town who fear young people or vulnerable adults have become involved in the sale of drugs to report it to the constabulary.

The spokesman added: “If you suspect drug dealing is taking place or you are concerned that a young person or vulnerable adult may have been targeted by an organised crime group, please tell us.

“You don’t have to be certain, just concerned.”