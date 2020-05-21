E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

University awarded £600,000 to launch new artificial intelligence course in partnership with BT

PUBLISHED: 19:00 21 May 2020

The University of Suffolk is launching a new artificial science course at its proposed DigiTech Centre at BT's Adastral Park Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

The University of Suffolk is launching a new artificial science course at its proposed DigiTech Centre at BT's Adastral Park Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

Archant

The University of Suffolk has been awarded £600,000 to launch a new artificial intelligence course and data science academy in partnership with BT.

The new Suffolk Data Science Academy will be hosted in the DigiTech Centre, a £9.6million facility in collaboration with BT at their Adastal Park headquarters currently under development, giving students access to more than £5m of specialist computing infrastructure optimised for the development of artificial intelligence (AI).

The government funding, from the Office for Students, will also enable the university to offer 50 funded scholarships to students.

Elsewhere, the funding will also allow the university to offer a new postgraduate conversion course in AI and data science.

The course will place a key focus on machine learning, which allows computers, machines and applications to think like a human by feeding them data and information.

Professor Mohamed Abdel-Maguid, dean of the school of engineering, arts, science and technology (EAST) at the University of Suffolk said: “The future of work is being shaped by the growing and rapid adoption of artificial intelligence across all disciplines.

“We have designed a learn-by-doing environment to bring together businesses, industry experts, academics and students in one collaborative learning and innovation community.

“We are delighted that the funding we received from the Office for Students will enable the university to offer 50 fully funded scholarships to eligible students, preparing our graduates for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0).”

It is hoped the new centre and course will help give students an “extra employability edge”, while enabling students who do not have a background in computing and technology to master new skill sets which are “central” to businesses today.

Matt Capp, senior manager for research strategy and Adastral Vision at BT, added: “For BT and the other companies at Adastral Park, finding people with high quality AI and data science skills can be a challenge.

“The scholarships offered through the University of Suffolk’s DigiTech Centre will mean that we will have access to students graduating with these key skills right on our doorstep.

“This is great opportunity for businesses at Adastral Park and across the region to help develop the students and gain access to a source of potential recruits.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

McDonald’s drive-thru in Ipswich forced to close due to ‘major’ queues

McDonald's in Ravenswood has been forced to close after queing cars caused

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

‘Dreadful to think he is back on the streets’ - Ipswich paedophile, 81, released from prison despite refusing therapy

Raymond Hawes has been released from jail. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Popular newlywed Ipswich biker dies suddenly aged 62

Paul Alcock, pictured with wife Rachel, died suddenly last week - only three months after got married Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called after man falls from first storey window

An air ambulance attended an incident in Ipswich after a man fell from a first storey window. Picture: SAM PULLEN

Most Read

McDonald’s drive-thru in Ipswich forced to close due to ‘major’ queues

McDonald's in Ravenswood has been forced to close after queing cars caused

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

‘Dreadful to think he is back on the streets’ - Ipswich paedophile, 81, released from prison despite refusing therapy

Raymond Hawes has been released from jail. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Popular newlywed Ipswich biker dies suddenly aged 62

Paul Alcock, pictured with wife Rachel, died suddenly last week - only three months after got married Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called after man falls from first storey window

An air ambulance attended an incident in Ipswich after a man fell from a first storey window. Picture: SAM PULLEN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

No new coronavirus deaths in Suffolk as ESNEFT confirm five deaths in Colchester

All five deaths came from Colchester Hospital Picture: HOLLY HUME

Mobile testing centres to visit Suffolk and Essex towns

The mobile centres will run alongside the permanent coronavirus testing centre in Copdock near Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rail embankment fixed at Manningtree on main line to London

Network Rail has repaired the Foxash embankment near Manningtree. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

University awarded £600,000 to launch new artificial intelligence course in partnership with BT

The University of Suffolk is launching a new artificial science course at its proposed DigiTech Centre at BT's Adastral Park Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

Hospitals ask for no more PPE donations as they insist supplies remain ‘steady’

The NHS trust running Ipswich and Colchester hospitals has asked for fundraisers to stop donating PPE Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24