University awarded £600,000 to launch new artificial intelligence course in partnership with BT

The University of Suffolk is launching a new artificial science course at its proposed DigiTech Centre at BT's Adastral Park Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK Archant

The University of Suffolk has been awarded £600,000 to launch a new artificial intelligence course and data science academy in partnership with BT.

The new Suffolk Data Science Academy will be hosted in the DigiTech Centre, a £9.6million facility in collaboration with BT at their Adastal Park headquarters currently under development, giving students access to more than £5m of specialist computing infrastructure optimised for the development of artificial intelligence (AI).

The government funding, from the Office for Students, will also enable the university to offer 50 funded scholarships to students.

Elsewhere, the funding will also allow the university to offer a new postgraduate conversion course in AI and data science.

The course will place a key focus on machine learning, which allows computers, machines and applications to think like a human by feeding them data and information.

Professor Mohamed Abdel-Maguid, dean of the school of engineering, arts, science and technology (EAST) at the University of Suffolk said: “The future of work is being shaped by the growing and rapid adoption of artificial intelligence across all disciplines.

“We have designed a learn-by-doing environment to bring together businesses, industry experts, academics and students in one collaborative learning and innovation community.

“We are delighted that the funding we received from the Office for Students will enable the university to offer 50 fully funded scholarships to eligible students, preparing our graduates for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0).”

It is hoped the new centre and course will help give students an “extra employability edge”, while enabling students who do not have a background in computing and technology to master new skill sets which are “central” to businesses today.

Matt Capp, senior manager for research strategy and Adastral Vision at BT, added: “For BT and the other companies at Adastral Park, finding people with high quality AI and data science skills can be a challenge.

“The scholarships offered through the University of Suffolk’s DigiTech Centre will mean that we will have access to students graduating with these key skills right on our doorstep.

“This is great opportunity for businesses at Adastral Park and across the region to help develop the students and gain access to a source of potential recruits.”