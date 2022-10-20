Search continues for missing boy, 17, one month after disappearance

Arxhend Bera is still missing from Felixstowe in Suffolk, one month after the 17-year-old's disappearance - Credit: Suffolk police

The search for a missing 17-year-old boy is still ongoing, one month after his disappearance.

Arxhend Bera was last seen in Felixstowe at 7.15pm on Saturday, September 17.

He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim build with short, brown hair and stubble.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with a khaki pattern, dark jogging bottoms and dark trainers.

Officers are concerned for Arxhend and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD SC-17092022-390.