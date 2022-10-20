News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Search continues for missing boy, 17, one month after disappearance

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:28 PM October 20, 2022
Arxhend Bera is still missing from Felixstowe in Suffolk, one month after the 17-year-old's disappearance

Arxhend Bera is still missing from Felixstowe in Suffolk, one month after the 17-year-old's disappearance - Credit: Suffolk police

The search for a missing 17-year-old boy is still ongoing, one month after his disappearance.

Arxhend Bera was last seen in Felixstowe at 7.15pm on Saturday, September 17.

He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim build with short, brown hair and stubble.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with a khaki pattern, dark jogging bottoms and dark trainers.

Officers are concerned for Arxhend and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD SC-17092022-390.

Suffolk Live News
Felixstowe News

Don't Miss

Chelmondiston C of E Primary School - Cygnet Class

Gallery

First Class: The new faces at Ipswich schools in 2022

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Hasan Demaj and Jay Deverell with Marc Wilson and Curtis Storey

Suffolk Live News

'We're excited' - Opening date announced for new Ipswich bar

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A warrant was carried out at a premises in Norwich Road, Ipswich

Suffolk Constabulary

£5,000 cash seized during police drugs raid in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Police stock images

Updated

Missing 23-year-old Ipswich woman found 'safe' police confirm

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon