Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Head of Stowmarket autism club gets members ready for independent life

PUBLISHED: 09:15 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:15 23 November 2018

There are now three groups that children and teens can attend, each with different offerings. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

There are now three groups that children and teens can attend, each with different offerings. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

Sometimes it is the little things in life, such as food shopping, buying a train ticket or going to the cinema, which are taken for granted.

Vicki Lee, co-chair of Stowmarket ASD Saturday Clubs. Picture: JOANNA HARRISVicki Lee, co-chair of Stowmarket ASD Saturday Clubs. Picture: JOANNA HARRIS

And that’s where the ASD Saturday Club in Stowmarket, a group which supports families and children with an autistic spectrum disorder, comes in, says 47-year-old Vicki Lee, its co-chairman and volunteer.

The group, which meet at the community hub in Crown Street, has weekly and monthly groups that give young people fun activities to do, teach them life skills around coping in the wider world.

More importantly, Ms Lee says, it gives parents and carers some respite from the full-time care they provide for their loved ones, often for free.

She said: “Some people must be really exhausted and run down and we’re helping to steer them in the right direction.

Children in Stowmarket took part in a fun run in support of Stowmarket ASD Saturday Club in 2017 too. Picture: STOWMARKET ASD SATURDAY CLUBChildren in Stowmarket took part in a fun run in support of Stowmarket ASD Saturday Club in 2017 too. Picture: STOWMARKET ASD SATURDAY CLUB

“We try to make the experience about self-empowerment and moving the young people that attend into adulthood.”

Ms Lee discovered the club when her son William was diagnosed with autism aged 12.

She was looking for somewhere which was providing something fun and interesting for her son and the Saturday Club had a great offering of activities and life skills for people like William who can feel very anxious in some social situations.

Now William is 15 and is a regular attendee at the club, learning skills like with computers and meeting other young people experiencing the same challenges.

The Stowmarket Saturday Club meeting at Red Gables in town. It teaches skills and offers a space for young people with autistic spectrum disorder. Picture: ANDY ABBOTTThe Stowmarket Saturday Club meeting at Red Gables in town. It teaches skills and offers a space for young people with autistic spectrum disorder. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Ms Lee said: “In 2016 we lost a major funding source and the long-standing chairman of the club’s committee stepped down.

“Myself and my co-chairman Russell Langley took over the club and with the support of our volunteers we have managed to secure three more years of funding which is just brilliant.

“If it wasn’t for them and our club manager, Leah Bower, we would never be able to support young people the way we do.”

The club is in high demand, with attendees from as far as Ipswich and Diss and a waiting list for their weekly Saturday club and the monthly clubs for children as old as 18, who take regular trips in the safe environment of the club to learn how to do things like shop and cook for themselves.

you can let us know about your Community Heroes at newsroom@archant.co.uk - send us up to 200 words about who your hero is and the great work they do and they do.you can let us know about your Community Heroes at newsroom@archant.co.uk - send us up to 200 words about who your hero is and the great work they do and they do.

Ms Lee’s volunteering is all-consuming - before speaking to us she was meeting with another parent of the club to discuss what entitlements and benefits are available to their children as they get older and embark on more independent lives.

“It’s not something that we offer as the Saturday Club, but we’re a community of parents and we always try to help each other,” she added.

The ASD Saturday club of Stowmarket are always fundraising and have a festive double feature movie night at the Regal in Stowmarket on Friday November 30.

Tickets are available for showings of The Polar Express and Home Alone on the cinema website.

The event is funded in part by the East of England co-Op.

‘It didn’t take long did it?’ – Traffic cone appears on top of new Cornhill gateways

08:48 Dominic Moffitt
A cone has be put on the top of the arches at the Cornhill Picture: WILL JEFFORD

A traffic cone has appeared above the new “Stonehenge” feature in Ipswich town centre

Christmas rush for Aldi’s cuddly carrots and wicked parsnips

23 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Aldi carrots in Ipswich store

Shoppers are reported to be scrambling to buy ‘Kevin the carrot’ soft toys featured in Aldi supermarket’s Christmas advert.

Your Black Friday and weekend weather report

07:53 Dominic Moffitt
We can expect rain and sunshine in equal measure on Sunday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The weather is looking grim in Suffolk and both Essex for today and Saturday, but Sunday could be a wild card with sunshine and rain breaking through.

Gallery Cornhill sparkles as countdown to Christmas begins in Ipswich

07:30 Amy Gibbons
The new-look Cornhill was decked out with thousands of Christmas lights as the festive season officially got underway in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

The new-look Cornhill has been decked out with twinkling Christmas lights as the festive season officially gets underway in Ipswich.

Single mum of five describes the ‘blood, sweat and tears’ she went through to build her guesthouse business

06:00 Jessica Hill
Juliet Fisher, owner of the Highwaymans, with her children

Running a business can be stressful at the best of times, but it’s particularly so when you’re a single mum of five who is recovering from a traumatic marriage breakdown - and especially when that business is also your home.

Recorded abuse crimes up, but most victims still decline further action

05:30 Tom Potter
About 13% of crime is related to domestic abuse in Suffolk. The same percentage of domestic abuse offences result in charges Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA

Domestic abuse now accounts for one in every eight Suffolk crimes and almost half of all homicides.

Could cuts to £368,000 Citizens Advice Bureau grant be phased over time?

51 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Suffolk County Council is making £11m of cuts in 2019, while its overall budget is increasing by around £14m Picture: ARCHANT

Calls have been made for controversial plans to axe a six figure grant for Citizens Advice Bureaus in Suffolk to be phased in over a longer period of time.

Council reconsiders tampon tax policy following pressure from opposition

53 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
From left to right: Miss Myfanwy Cooper, Lara Fordham, Suffolk county councillor Jack Abbott, Evie Harrison, Ccouncillor Helen Armitage and Alex Mayer MEP Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL LABOUR GROUP

Suffolk County Council’s Tory administration has launched a bid to tackle period poverty – just weeks after it failed to commit cash to the cause.

Head of Stowmarket autism club gets members ready for independent life

09:15 Jake Foxford
There are now three groups that children and teens can attend, each with different offerings. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Sometimes it is the little things in life, such as food shopping, buying a train ticket or going to the cinema, which are taken for granted.

“You are not disabled, you are fake” – Man shouts and swears at woman with guide dog

Yesterday, 22:21 Amy Gibbons
Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

A partially sighted woman received a torrent of verbal abuse at a Suffolk station in what police are treating as a hate crime.

Most read

“You are not disabled, you are fake” – Man shouts and swears at woman with guide dog

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

‘It didn’t take long did it?’ – Traffic cone appears on top of new Cornhill gateways

A cone has be put on the top of the arches at the Cornhill Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Four Gateways bring a new feature to Ipswich’s reconstructed Cornhill

The Four Gateways artwork has been installed on the Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Stoke High pupil ‘not at school’ as Home Office closes investigation

Stoke High School in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Single mum of five describes the ‘blood, sweat and tears’ she went through to build her guesthouse business

Juliet Fisher, owner of the Highwaymans, with her children

Gallery Cornhill sparkles as countdown to Christmas begins in Ipswich

The new-look Cornhill was decked out with thousands of Christmas lights as the festive season officially got underway in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide