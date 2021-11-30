News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Gucci items hidden in Asda stores across the country

Robbie Nichols

Published: 4:09 PM November 30, 2021
File photo dated 01/05/15 of the entrance to Asda's head office in Leeds, as the supermarket is set

The supermarket chain is hiding 30 vintage pieces throughout its UK stores. - Credit: PA

Asda is hiding a number of second-hand Gucci items in some of its stores for customers to find.

Thirty items from the Italian fashion house will be up for grabs for as little as £12.

The retailer is challenging customers to hunt for vintage pieces at their local store in association with PreLoved - the supermarket's sustainability partner.

Announced earlier this year as part of the retailer’s ‘George for Good’ commitment, the collaboration with PreLoved means vintage pieces are available to purchase in 50 Asda stores across the country. 

This includes the Asda store in Stoke Park Drive in Ipswich. 

The items were hidden in stores on Friday, November 26, to coincide with the release of House of Gucci film.

Steve Lynam, managing director of PreLoved, said: "Our partnership with George at Asda is one that we are extremely proud of.

"We’re delighted to be able to offer their customers the chance to pick up something they have always dreamed of owning in their local supermarket."

