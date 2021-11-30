Gucci items hidden in Asda stores across the country
- Credit: PA
Asda is hiding a number of second-hand Gucci items in some of its stores for customers to find.
Thirty items from the Italian fashion house will be up for grabs for as little as £12.
The retailer is challenging customers to hunt for vintage pieces at their local store in association with PreLoved - the supermarket's sustainability partner.
Announced earlier this year as part of the retailer’s ‘George for Good’ commitment, the collaboration with PreLoved means vintage pieces are available to purchase in 50 Asda stores across the country.
This includes the Asda store in Stoke Park Drive in Ipswich.
The items were hidden in stores on Friday, November 26, to coincide with the release of House of Gucci film.
Steve Lynam, managing director of PreLoved, said: "Our partnership with George at Asda is one that we are extremely proud of.
"We’re delighted to be able to offer their customers the chance to pick up something they have always dreamed of owning in their local supermarket."