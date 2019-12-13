Motorcyclist was twice limit when he fell off bike in Ipswich

A motorcyclist who declined medical assistance after coming off his bike in Ipswich turned out to be over the alcohol limit.

Ashley Steward fell off his Honda motorbike in Yew Tree Rise, Pinewood, on May 28.

The 24-year-old, of Donegal Road, admitted drink-driving at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Ian Devine said: "He lost control and injured himself. An ambulance was called, but medical assistance was declined."

Steward was breathalysed at the scene and later found to have 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35mcg.

He made full admissions to the offence in police interview and entered a guilty plea at the first opportunity before magistrates, who he told: "I was stupid for doing it and I'm really sorry."

Steward, who had no previous convictions, was banned from driving for 19 months and fined £185.