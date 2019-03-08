Burglars hit two neighbouring Ipswich properties on same night

Police are investigating two overnight burglaries on the same street in Ipswich.

They took place at adjacent properties in Ashley Street between Wednesday and Thursday last week.

Keys were stolen from one of the properties, along with a black and white snakeskin-effect purse containing cash and miscellaneous cards.

Police said entry to the property was gained via a rear door at some point between 10pm and 7am.

Burglars entered an adjacent property via a rear bathroom window at some point between 10pm and 6am.

Cigarettes, a large amount of cash, a Canary smart CCTV system and a blue leather purse containing miscellaneous cards were stolen.

A spokesman said: "Police are also issuing a reminder to local residents to ensure doors and windows are kept locked and secured."

If you know anything about either burglary, call 101 and quote crime numbers 37/61759/19 or 37/61457/19.