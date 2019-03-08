Ipswich singer is new voice of Amazon's global campaign

Frontman Ashton Jones is the voice of the new Amazon advert campaign. Jones and his band performed at the Geewizz Midsummer's Night's Party last year Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Archant

Ipswich singer Ashton Jones is back on TVs and mobiles across the world, performing the lead vocals in shopping giant Amazon’s latest advert.

Ipswich's Ashton Jones is the new voice of Amazon's worldwide advertising campaing, singing Freddie Scott's 'You Got What I Need' Picture: JAHED QUDDUS Ipswich's Ashton Jones is the new voice of Amazon's worldwide advertising campaing, singing Freddie Scott's 'You Got What I Need' Picture: JAHED QUDDUS

Having previously appeared in the Amazon Christmas campaign as one of the vocalists performing 'Can You Feel It?' by The Jackson 5, this time Jones takes centre stage as the solo voice for the advert soundtrack.

Jones is the face and voice of The Ashton Jones Project, performing disco, funk and soul classics on stage with stars like Beverley Knight and Joss Stone, with his band in regular shows across East Anglia.

Speaking before the campaign was unveiled, Jones said: “I was called two months ago by the team that put together the last Amazon advert, the Christmas campaign, and asked if I'd take the lead for their next adverts.

“I'm singing Freddie Scott's 'You Got What I Need', a great soul record.

“It was all kept very hush-hush until the launch but it was great to take the lead and I can't wait to see it.”

Excited to see his starring role as the lead vocals on the next Amazon campaign, Jones did not know what the adverts would look like until they were launched on April 5 and had to wait with the rest of the viewing public to see them unveiled.

The advert will be playing across multiple media, so listen out for Jones' dulcet tones on TV and across the web.

There are different variations and lengths on the advert, ranging from 15-second snippets to full 50-second adverts.

His last role in the Christmas advert campaign saw him star as a cardboard box, singing to shoppers getting ready for the festive season as their Amazon packages arrived.

Tweeting after the campaign went live, Jones told his fans: “Hear me singing Freddie Scott's 'You Got What I Need' for Amazon's new spring adverts.”

He added: “And before you ask, no I'm not the 'other woman' who ruined Jeff Bezos' marriage.”

His band, The Ashton Jones Project, has a debut EP being released at the end of April, along with single and album releases coming up in the summer of 2019.

The Ashton Jones Project will be performing next at the Cheltenham Jazz Festival on May 3, with their next live show in East Anglia is Sunday, May 26, at Copas Bar in Felixstowe.