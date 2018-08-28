Why these children were thinking ahead today
PUBLISHED: 19:00 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 19:55 08 February 2019
Martlesham Primary Academy
Sitting alongside Martin Luther King and Emily Bronte in assembly at one Ipswich school this morning was a want-to-be paediatric consultant, an aspiring midwife and a handful of Olympic hopefuls.
Pupils at Martlesham Primary Academy embraced their first-ever Aspiration Day and went to school dressed in an outfit depicting their future careers.
Amongst them was 10-year-old Harry Finch who looked very smart with an official looking lanyard around his neck.
Harry said: “My dad inspires me, he is a software engineer at the Port of Felixstowe.
“My Dad likes his job and he is happy I want to do the same job as him.”
Tabitha Sturgeon, 10, was dressed as Emily Bronte and spoke about her ambitions to be an author and illustrator.
Classmate Elsa Van Megan said that when he grows up he wants to be Steven Gerrard. His reason was obvious. “Everyone is happier when they are playing football,” said Elsa.
During an assembly at the start of the Aspiration Day the children were introduced to people who were successful in their chosen careers.
One of the special guests was sports reporter Brenner Woolley from BBC Radio Suffolk. The children were also impressed by a marathon runner, street dance instructor, headteacher and film producers.
There was an incredibly sweet moment when one of the younger children Robyn Smith said she wanted to be a baker so she could help the school’s catering manager Carol Kemp, who was then brought into the assembly.
Another of the ‘aspirational heroes’ visiting the school was Laurence Scott from Offshot Films. Laurence, who is now 29, used to attend the school.
He said: “The school has changed a little but everything feels really small.
“Hopefully I have given them an idea of where they could go, it is lovely to give something back.”
Headteacher of Martlesham Primary Academy, Emma Churchman, admits she had “shocking” career advice when she was at school.
“I remember being in a sweaty dining hall telling someone I wanted to be a teacher, they suggested I would be better off working in a shoe shop.
“If we can inspire the children to think about the choices they make and begin to consider what their futures could be, then I think we are preparing them well for their futures.”
Matt Spink, Parent Governor at the school, came up with the idea of the Aspiration Day.
He said: “Every school has a non-uniform day, this is about elevating it, making it a more personal day. This is a non-uniform day they will remember above all others.”