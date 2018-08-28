Why these children were thinking ahead today

Young pupils at Martlesham Primary Academy in Ipswich dressed up as what they wanted to be when they grow up Picture: MARTLESHAM PRIMARY ACADEMY Martlesham Primary Academy

Sitting alongside Martin Luther King and Emily Bronte in assembly at one Ipswich school this morning was a want-to-be paediatric consultant, an aspiring midwife and a handful of Olympic hopefuls.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children at Martlesham Primary Academy shared their ambitions with their teachers and special visitors Picture: MARTLESHAM PRIMARY ACADEMY Children at Martlesham Primary Academy shared their ambitions with their teachers and special visitors Picture: MARTLESHAM PRIMARY ACADEMY

Pupils at Martlesham Primary Academy embraced their first-ever Aspiration Day and went to school dressed in an outfit depicting their future careers.

Amongst them was 10-year-old Harry Finch who looked very smart with an official looking lanyard around his neck.

Harry said: “My dad inspires me, he is a software engineer at the Port of Felixstowe.

“My Dad likes his job and he is happy I want to do the same job as him.”

Robyn Smith felt inspired to be a baker thanks to Martlesham Primary Academy's Catering Manager Carol Kemp Picture: MARTLESHAM PRIMARY ACADEMY Robyn Smith felt inspired to be a baker thanks to Martlesham Primary Academy's Catering Manager Carol Kemp Picture: MARTLESHAM PRIMARY ACADEMY

Tabitha Sturgeon, 10, was dressed as Emily Bronte and spoke about her ambitions to be an author and illustrator.

Classmate Elsa Van Megan said that when he grows up he wants to be Steven Gerrard. His reason was obvious. “Everyone is happier when they are playing football,” said Elsa.

During an assembly at the start of the Aspiration Day the children were introduced to people who were successful in their chosen careers.

One of the special guests was sports reporter Brenner Woolley from BBC Radio Suffolk. The children were also impressed by a marathon runner, street dance instructor, headteacher and film producers.

Gymnasts and doctors were a popular choice at Martlesham Primary Academy Aspiration Day Picture: MARTLESHAM PRIMARY ACADEMY Gymnasts and doctors were a popular choice at Martlesham Primary Academy Aspiration Day Picture: MARTLESHAM PRIMARY ACADEMY

There was an incredibly sweet moment when one of the younger children Robyn Smith said she wanted to be a baker so she could help the school’s catering manager Carol Kemp, who was then brought into the assembly.

Another of the ‘aspirational heroes’ visiting the school was Laurence Scott from Offshot Films. Laurence, who is now 29, used to attend the school.

He said: “The school has changed a little but everything feels really small.

“Hopefully I have given them an idea of where they could go, it is lovely to give something back.”

The Aspiration Day encouraged pupils to share their heroes Picture: MARTLESHAM PRIMARY ACADEMY The Aspiration Day encouraged pupils to share their heroes Picture: MARTLESHAM PRIMARY ACADEMY

Headteacher of Martlesham Primary Academy, Emma Churchman, admits she had “shocking” career advice when she was at school.

“I remember being in a sweaty dining hall telling someone I wanted to be a teacher, they suggested I would be better off working in a shoe shop.

“If we can inspire the children to think about the choices they make and begin to consider what their futures could be, then I think we are preparing them well for their futures.”

Matt Spink, Parent Governor at the school, came up with the idea of the Aspiration Day.

He said: “Every school has a non-uniform day, this is about elevating it, making it a more personal day. This is a non-uniform day they will remember above all others.”