16 images celebrating Black Suffolk go on show in Ipswich
Credit: Danielle Booden
An outdoor Black Suffolk photographic exhibition is being held as part of a series of events celebrating the African-Caribbean community.
A total of 16 pictures show people from all walks of life, ages and background - and they are displayed for passing shoppers to see at the Cornhill, in Ipswich.
The photos were taken by John Ferguson, an award-winning photographer, who displayed his work at the Cornhill last year.
Mr Ferguson previously examined Black Britannia in a collection of stunning images which first went on show in central London in 2007, in an exhibition opened by then prime minister Gordon Brown.
Mr Ferguson moved from London to Ipswich explores the roots of local communities in his latest exhibition.
Its theme of "home" creatively explores how a diversity of people from the African-Caribbean community have made Suffolk their home.
Mr Ferguson says: “This theme will creatively express and explore people’s experience and interpretation of what exactly is ‘home'.
"Home can be a feeling, a physical space or a geographical place. Home can be a memory, metaphor or experience.
"The idea is to connect with the notion that we are home, both metaphorically and physically, our lives are inextricably attached to where we live, our homes and Suffolk.
"I ask the people I’m shooting, what does home mean to them? How do they express themselves and their spirit from their home?”
The images will be mounted on boards in the Cornhill throughout August.
In total there are 16 pictures, which showcase the diversity of Suffolk’s Black community.
The idea is that they instill a greater sense of pride among the community and help to break down racial barriers.
The exhibition is part of Aspire Black Suffolk, a new six-month, Black-led cultural programme launched In June on Windrush Day to celebrate the African-Caribbean community’s contribution to the county’s economy.
To find out more about this series of events, visit www.powerofstories.co.uk/events