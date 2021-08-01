News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
16 images celebrating Black Suffolk go on show in Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 8:48 AM August 1, 2021   
A'naih Marie with her picture, taken by John Ferguson, at the Black Suffolk exhibition at Ipswich Co

An outdoor Black Suffolk photographic exhibition is being held as part of a series of events celebrating the African-Caribbean community. 

John Ferguson giving a speech at the Black Suffolk exhibition at Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: Danielle

A total of 16 pictures show people from all walks of life, ages and background - and they are displayed for passing shoppers to see at the Cornhill, in Ipswich. 

People enjoying the Black Suffolk exhibition at Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: Danielle Booden

The photos were taken by John Ferguson, an award-winning photographer, who displayed his work at the Cornhill last year

The High Sheriff of Ipswich giving a speech at the Black Suffolk exhibition at Ipswich Cornhill. Pic

Mr Ferguson previously examined Black Britannia in a collection of stunning images which first went on show in central London in 2007, in an exhibition opened by then prime minister Gordon Brown.

H.E. Ross giving a speech at the Black Suffolk exhibition at Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: Danielle Boo

Mr Ferguson moved from London to Ipswich explores the roots of local communities in his latest exhibition.

The Black Suffolk exhibition at Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: Danielle Booden

Its theme of "home" creatively explores how a diversity of people from the African-Caribbean community have made Suffolk their home. 

The Black Suffolk exhibition at Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: Danielle Booden

Mr Ferguson says: “This theme will creatively express and explore people’s experience and interpretation of what exactly is ‘home'.

Eldridge Marriott with his picture, taken by John Ferguson, at the Black Suffolk exhibition at Ipswi

"Home can be a feeling, a physical space or a geographical place. Home can be a memory, metaphor or experience.

Gary Powell with his picture, taken by John Ferguson, at the Black Suffolk exhibition at Ipswich Cor

"The idea is to connect with the notion that we are home, both metaphorically and physically, our lives are inextricably attached to where we live, our homes and Suffolk.

The Black Suffolk exhibition at Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: Danielle Booden

"I ask the people I’m shooting, what does home mean to them? How do they express themselves and their spirit from their home?”

The images will be mounted on boards in the Cornhill throughout August.

The Black Suffolk exhibition at Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: Danielle Booden

In total there are 16 pictures, which showcase the diversity of Suffolk’s Black community. 

Mandy Gaylard, former Suffolk county councillor in Ipswich, at the Black Suffolk exhibition at Ipswi

The idea is that they instill a greater sense of pride among the community and help to break down racial barriers. 

Afrika Green with her picture, taken by John Ferguson, at the Black Suffolk exhibition at Ipswich Co

The exhibition is part of Aspire Black Suffolk, a new six-month, Black-led cultural programme launched In June on Windrush Day to celebrate the African-Caribbean community’s contribution to the county’s economy. 

Michelle Taylor with her picture, taken by John Ferguson, at the Black Suffolk exhibition at Ipswich

To find out more about this series of events, visit www.powerofstories.co.uk/events

