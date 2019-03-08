Woman in 20s assaulted in Ipswich by man claiming he had a knife

The incident took place behind Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Police are carrying out patrols in the Ravenswood area after a woman suffered facial injuries during an assault.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The assault took place at around 2pm on Tuesday, September 10 in meadowland near to the Ravenswood area.

A woman in her 20s had been walking with her child along a footpath behind the Gainsborough Sports and Community Centre fields when a man approached her as she reached an open meadowland.

He demanded money and claimed that he had a knife, although no weapon was seen.

The victim passed the man a child's plastic toy which he used to assault her before running off towards the wooded area.

Following the incident the woman was left shaken with minor facial injuries.

You may also want to watch:

A Parentmail communication was sent out to parents at nearby Ravenswood Community Primary School urging them to take extra caution when collecting children.

Officers carried out patrols and further enquiries in the Ravenswood area on Wednesday, September 11.

A description has been issued of the man has been issued by police.

He is described as white, aged between 30 and 40-years-old, tall, of a slim build with short brown shaven hair, patchy stubble and a large nose.

He was wearing an oversized green or brown coloured coat and black fingerless gloves.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Detectives are also keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, particularly any dog walkers who may have seen a male matching this description between 1pm and 2.30pm yesterday.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of it should contact Detective Inspector Holly Evans at South CID by quoting crime reference 37/54741/19 on 101."