Woman pushed over by attacker near busy Ipswich junction

The assault happened about 6.45am on April 15, when a woman in her 30s was pushed into a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A woman in her 30s was assaulted in Ipswich when a man pushed her over near a busy junction, causing her to fall into a bush.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after receiving a report of a woman being assaulted in the Chantry area of Ipswich on April 15.

The incident occurred between 6.45am and 7.10am in Birkfield Drive, close to the junction with Cambridge Drive.

The victim alleges that she was pushed over into a bush by a man she described as white, approximately 5ft 7in tall, of heavy build, with balding or very short cropped hair and wearing grey tracksuit bottoms.

Any witnesses, or anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 21116/19.

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org