Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Woman pushed over by attacker near busy Ipswich junction

PUBLISHED: 13:08 16 April 2019

The assault happened about 6.45am on April 15, when a woman in her 30s was pushed into a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The assault happened about 6.45am on April 15, when a woman in her 30s was pushed into a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A woman in her 30s was assaulted in Ipswich when a man pushed her over near a busy junction, causing her to fall into a bush.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after receiving a report of a woman being assaulted in the Chantry area of Ipswich on April 15.

The incident occurred between 6.45am and 7.10am in Birkfield Drive, close to the junction with Cambridge Drive.

The victim alleges that she was pushed over into a bush by a man she described as white, approximately 5ft 7in tall, of heavy build, with balding or very short cropped hair and wearing grey tracksuit bottoms.

Any witnesses, or anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 21116/19.

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Sick Felixstowe tourist Pete Mazur should fly home in air ambulance on Tuesday

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Row breaks out over slogan for Ipswich Tories’ housing policy

This slogan from Ipswich Conservatives has sparked concern in the town. Picture: IPSWICH CONSERVATIVE ASSOCIATION

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Sick Felixstowe tourist Pete Mazur should fly home in air ambulance on Tuesday

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Row breaks out over slogan for Ipswich Tories’ housing policy

This slogan from Ipswich Conservatives has sparked concern in the town. Picture: IPSWICH CONSERVATIVE ASSOCIATION

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Skechers named in bid to replace Claire’s and tReds

Skechers wants to move into the units which currently house tReds and Claire's Accessories, in Westgate Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Parents ‘worried for children’s futures’ as speech and language hubs come under threat

Velda Eyles and her twin daughters Juliette and Alexandra, age nine. Picture: VELDA EYLES

Woman pushed over by attacker near busy Ipswich junction

The assault happened about 6.45am on April 15, when a woman in her 30s was pushed into a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bookies are already backing Blues to win promotion next season

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town were relegated on Saturday - but the bookies are already backing then to bounce back next season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Game of Thrones Winterfell review: our expectations were as high as The Wall but they fell a bit flat as the blockbuster returned for its swansong series

Game of Thrones, series eight, episode one (C) HBO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists