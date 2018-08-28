Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Harsher penalties come into force for assaulting an emergency worker

PUBLISHED: 16:31 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:40 14 November 2018

Suffolk police officers and staff were subjected to 341 assaults last year Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk police officers and staff were subjected to 341 assaults last year Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk’s emergency services have welcomed the introduction of a law designed to provide better protection for staff.

New legislation doubles the maximum jail term for assaulting police, frontline NHS staff and firefighters to 12 months.

The Assaults on Emergency Workers Act also creates an aggravating feature for offences like ABH, GBH and threats to kill, which will draw tougher sanctions if inflicted on blue light staff.

The act, which also covers prison officers and provides extra protection for emergency service volunteers, was prompted by the ‘Protect The Protectors’ campaign, launched by the Police Federation last year, when Home Office figures showed an increase in reported assaults on police in Suffolk with 82 of the 341 attacks resulting in injury.

Assaults of ambulance service staff increased across Suffolk from 17 in 2015 to 33 in 2017, while more firefighters were attacked than ever before and assaults on prison officers increased 70% in the three years.

Justice minister Rory Stewart said the government would continue to do everything in its power to protect emergency workers.

Suffolk’s Assistant Chief Constable, Rachel Kearton said: “Suffolk Constabulary deplores any type of assault on police officers or members of staff. Part of their role is to support, work with and protect the public, and we will take action against those people who attack officers and staff to secure a prosecution and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Officers receive extensive training to reduce the likelihood of them being victims of assault.

“As part of their initial training, they receive guidance which includes tactical communications training, how to position themselves at an incident to minimise the risk of harm and how to use all their personal safety equipment appropriately.

“In addition, the use of body worn cameras by frontline officers can have a positive impact in deterring assaults on police.”

Mark Hardingham, Chief Officer of Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “I welcome the Act to deal more robustly with assaults on emergency service workers.

“We are fortunate in Suffolk that these incidents are rare for our firefighters, but they do happen and impact on our blue light colleagues to an even greater extent.”

Kevin Brown, the East of England Ambulance Service Trust’s director of service delivery, said: “Violence against ambulance staff on any level is unacceptable and we welcome that this will now be a crime in its own right.

“Assaulting ambulance staff is a crime and you can now be sent to prison for 12 months.

“Last year, 34% of ambulance staff reported experiencing physical violence from patients or members of the public.

“We follow up every case, have seen successful prosecutions, and have welcomed the Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Bill since its inception.

“The people we care for, and the bystanders around them, have a choice – don’t choose to abuse.

“Our staff are amazing people, who dedicate themselves to helping people, often in the most difficult of circumstances. Please value them for what they do.”

Topic Tags:

Breaking News Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

11:33 Will Jefford
The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A12 near Darsham.

Don’t believe ‘snowmaggedon’ hype, weather forecaster warns

36 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Snow covers Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warnings of a deluge of snow in the next two weeks are not to be believed, a weather forecaster has warned.

Man left with broken jaw in attack near football ground

13:43 Will Jefford
Just four other forces have smaller amounts of resource reserves as a percentage of funding Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after an assault left a man with a broken jaw.

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

11:30 Suzanne Day
Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

A pile of rubbish dumped on an Ipswich pavement has been branded an “absolute disgrace”.

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

10:51 Dominic Moffitt
Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

Elephant sculpture and stardust add to magic of Coes Christmas windows

09:44 Judy Rimmer
The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coes has launched its 2018 Christmas windows, with Elmer Armstrong the elephant sculpture as the Ipswich store’s special guest.

You shall go to the ball! Inspiring event raises £16,000 to help young people’s futures

58 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Any young person will know that overcoming barriers to get their feet on the career ladder is challenging at the best of times.

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

09:11 Tom Potter
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Suffolk police seized a higher volume of crack cocaine than any force outside the Met last year, according to new figures.

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

09:00 Judy Rimmer
Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Over the Christmas and New Year period we all struggle to keep a lid on our waste - the food bin groans under the weight of turkey carcasses and our blue recycling bulges with empty boxes from trikes and new games consoles so the last thing you want is to miss your rubbish collection.

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

07:30 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been jailed for four months.

Most read

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

Updated Man down from tree after 15-hour stand off

The police cordon at St Clements Church Lane leading to the Fore Street Pool car park Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide