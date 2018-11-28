Port of Ipswich hospice fundraising tops £12,000

The Port of Ipswich's charity quiz added £1,000 to the St Elizabeth Hospice fundraising pot Picture: ABP Archant

A quiz night has pushed the Port of Ipswich’s fund-raising pot for St Elizabeth Hospice to £12,000.

The quiz, which raised £1,000, is among a host of fundraising activities staff at Associated British Ports (ABP) have completed for the hospice.

Earlier this year a team of 14 from ABP finished a 100 mile cycle ride, raising £2,500.

Paul Ager, ABP divisional port manager, said: We are proud to be working with our customers and stakeholders to support the important work done by St Elizabeth Hospice in our community.

“Through social events like the quiz night, we encourage colleagues to take part in fun activities which also help t raise funds for worthwhile causes in our communities.

“Our aims are to be good neighbours in our communities whilst at the same time creating a great place to work.”

Next year ABP are taking part in Elmer’s Big Parade, which looks to raise hundreds of thousands for the hospice.