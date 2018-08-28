Got what it takes to win Ipswich Waterfront dragon boat race?
PUBLISHED: 15:34 09 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:34 09 February 2019
Stephen Waller
An Ipswich charity is looking for teams to compete in its second dragon boat race.
The race takes place at the Waterfront on Saturday, June 1, organised by Fresh Start - new beginnings (FSNB) in partnership with Associated British Ports (ABP).
Just 28 boats are available for the 200m race, in support of FSNB, which works with children who have been sexually abused, helping them overcome trauma and give them the tools to overcome feelings of blame, shame and guilt, while assisting children with coping strategies and helping to identify each child’s strengths and potential.
Entrants will need to register as a team of 11, including a drummer, and pay £30 registration per person. Each will also be challenged to raise £50 for the charity.
Fun for spectators includes colouring competitions and face painting.
To find out more and enter, contact Patsy Johnson-Cisse at patsy@fsnb.org.uk or call 01473 705111.