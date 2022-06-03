Fifty yachts visiting Ipswich marina this weekend to sound jubilee salute

Fifty yachts will be visiting Ipswich Haven Marina during the Queen’s Jubilee weekend - and will mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Associated British Ports is welcoming the visiting yachts at the marina to celebrate the bank holiday.

Lucy Edmonds, ABP’s East Anglia Marina manager, said: “We will have a busy weekend ahead and it is great to see so many enjoy the waters.

“There are a number of events and activities planned for the Jubilee celebrations and our marina is well positioned to allow visitors to enjoy these activities. We will, of course, be inviting our visitors to take part in our Ships Salute at 12.00 noon on Saturday.”

On Saturday every vessel at the Port of Ipswich, as well as in every harbour in the UK, will sound a simultaneous long, loud blast on their horn or whistle to honour the Queen’s 70-year reign and to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.