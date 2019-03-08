Partly Cloudy

Care home rolls out the red carpet for 'Outstanding' rating

PUBLISHED: 14:46 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 08 July 2019

The party at the Ipswich care home was a truly VIP affair, with residents treated to the red carpet treatment Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Lucy Taylor Photography

It was the red carpet treatment for staff at an Ipswich care home as a thank you for their hard work in achieving an 'outstanding' rating.

Care home residents and staff enjoying a cupcake or two at the Asterbury Place care home in Chantry, Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLORCare home residents and staff enjoying a cupcake or two at the Asterbury Place care home in Chantry, Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Residents and the team at Care UK's Asterbury Place, on Aster Road in Ipswich, hosted an awards ceremony, complete with a red carpet, had drinks and canapes as the team gathered to unveil a plaque commemorating their grade from the Care Quality Commission.

Christine Da Silva, home manager at Asterbury Place said: "We all had a brilliant time celebrating our achievement, and it was wonderful to have the local community come along to raise a glass with the residents and team.

"To achieve such a high rating shows just how committed the team is and I'm extremely proud of each and every one of them.

the party was to thank the staff for all their hard work and their achievement, getting the highest possible mark from the CQC Picture: LUCY TAYLORthe party was to thank the staff for all their hard work and their achievement, getting the highest possible mark from the CQC Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

"I would like to say thank you for their hard work and dedication, which I know is also greatly appreciated by residents and their families."

In the report it was noted that the home offered a wide range of activities, including catering for residents living with dementia.

The home also has a resident dog, Martha, and uses animal therapy to encourage movement and reduce isolation.

