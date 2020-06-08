E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Two boys, aged 12 and 13, assaulted in robbery at Ipswich car park

PUBLISHED: 16:02 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:24 08 June 2020

The two boys were assaulted in the Athena Hall car park, by Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The two boys were assaulted in the Athena Hall car park, by Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Two young boys were left with facial injuries after being assaulted and robbed in Ipswich while skateboarding in an underground car park in the town centre.

The incident happened at 3pm on Saturday, May 23 in the Athena Hall car park in Ballast Wharf Wall when the two boys, who had been skateboarding, were approached by two other teenage boys, both described as being approximately 15 years old.

One of the men assaulted both of the boys and stole on of their skateboards – they then hit one of the boys with the skateboard.

Both of the young boys sustained minor facial injuries.

The first suspect is described as of average height, slim build, with black hair and spoke with a foreign accent.

He was wearing black jeans, a black sleeveless puffa jacket, black shirt, black trainers, a black cap and sunglasses with blue/rainbow coloured lenses and blue surgical gloves.

The second suspect is also described as speaking with a foreign accent.

He was wearing a blue jacket, grey shorts and white trainers and was riding a BMX bike with stunt pegs.

The skateboard is described as a small penny skateboard, with a blue plastic deck and wide red wheels.

Witnesses or anybody with any information are asked to contact Ipswich CID, quoting reference 28282/20.

