E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man stabbed and slashed in head after attackers storm Ipswich home

PUBLISHED: 17:50 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:03 30 April 2020

The attack happened in a property in Marigold Avenue in Chantry. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The attack happened in a property in Marigold Avenue in Chantry. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man has been stabbed in the body and slashed in the head during a knife attack which happened after two men in balaclavas entered an Ipswich property and an argument broke out.

The incident happened yesterday (Wednesday, April 29) at around 10.40pm at a property in Marigold Avenue, Chantry.

Two men, wearing balaclavas, entered the house and reportedly argued with another man who was at the property.

The man, aged in his 40s, was then attacked by the two suspects and sustained stab wounds below his right shoulder, was slashed in the head, beaten on his leg and sustained a wound on his wrist.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. However, his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The suspects fled the scene in the direction of Hawthorne Avenue and officers now believe the attack was a targeted incident.

Anyone who has knowledge of the incident or saw any suspicious activity in the area should contact Ipswich CID, quoting crime reference 37/23882/20 either via email or online.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Tavis killer has jail term cut FIVE years on appeal

Kyreis Davies has had his sentence for the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens reduced following an appeal Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Girl, 16, sexually assaulted by man who tried to lure her with puppies outside Tesco

The teenager was sexually assaulted outside Tesco Express, in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three men arrested after break in at GP surgery

Medication and cash were stolen in the burglary at the Barham and Claydon surgery. Picture: BARHAM AND CLAYDON SURGERY

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Days Gone By - Were you one of the hundreds who queued to get into Liquid in Ipswich?

Queuing for entry to Liquid in Ipswich, one night in 1999 Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tavis killer has jail term cut FIVE years on appeal

Kyreis Davies has had his sentence for the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens reduced following an appeal Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Girl, 16, sexually assaulted by man who tried to lure her with puppies outside Tesco

The teenager was sexually assaulted outside Tesco Express, in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three men arrested after break in at GP surgery

Medication and cash were stolen in the burglary at the Barham and Claydon surgery. Picture: BARHAM AND CLAYDON SURGERY

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Days Gone By - Were you one of the hundreds who queued to get into Liquid in Ipswich?

Queuing for entry to Liquid in Ipswich, one night in 1999 Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man stabbed and slashed in head after attackers storm Ipswich home

The attack happened in a property in Marigold Avenue in Chantry. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘We are past the peak’: Coronavirus now on ‘downward slope’, says prime minister

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA

Woman ‘shocked’ after man spits through car window in unprovoked attack

A woman was spat at through her car window on Portman Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

From £29,000 a week to £5,000 a week – Leaked survey reveals huge gap in wages between Championship and League One

A leaked survey has revealed the huge gulf in wages between the Championship and League One - and Ipswich Town's boss Paul Lambert's potential salary Picture: ARCHANT

Former carpenter was missing for two weeks before body found in marshland, inquest concludes

Brian Nunn, 82 went missing from his Leiston home in July 2019. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24