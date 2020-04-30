Man stabbed and slashed in head after attackers storm Ipswich home

The attack happened in a property in Marigold Avenue in Chantry. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man has been stabbed in the body and slashed in the head during a knife attack which happened after two men in balaclavas entered an Ipswich property and an argument broke out.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened yesterday (Wednesday, April 29) at around 10.40pm at a property in Marigold Avenue, Chantry.

Two men, wearing balaclavas, entered the house and reportedly argued with another man who was at the property.

The man, aged in his 40s, was then attacked by the two suspects and sustained stab wounds below his right shoulder, was slashed in the head, beaten on his leg and sustained a wound on his wrist.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. However, his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The suspects fled the scene in the direction of Hawthorne Avenue and officers now believe the attack was a targeted incident.

Anyone who has knowledge of the incident or saw any suspicious activity in the area should contact Ipswich CID, quoting crime reference 37/23882/20 either via email or online.