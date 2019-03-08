Witnesses sought after attempted burglary in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 14:09 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:09 27 August 2019
Police are appealing for witnesses after an attempted burglary in Ipswich.
The incident happened at a property on Foxburrow Road around 1.45am on Thursday, August 22.
During hours of darkness, a person went to the home and attempted to open the front door by trying the handle.
After seeing a security doorbell with a camera, the person left the scene. No entry was gained and no damage was caused.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ipswich CID, quoting crime reference 37/50619/19.
