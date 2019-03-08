Partly Cloudy

Key route into Ipswich closed after crash involving Audi

PUBLISHED: 09:21 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:21 05 July 2019

Foxhall Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Foxhall Road in ipswich has been closed after an accident involving an Audi and a Kia.

Suffolk police were called to the incident on Foxhall Road this morning at 8.20am near the Wellesley Road junction, following reports a car had crashed with a stationary vehicle.

Officers arrived to find that a collision between a Audi A5 and a Kia Picanto had taken place and the road was partially blocked.

Officers have since closed the road and are waiting for recovery to remove the damaged vehicles.

An ambulance has been called however injuries are only believed to be minor.

The police are now advising that drivers avoid the area and expect some delays.

