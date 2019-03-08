Key route into Ipswich closed after crash involving Audi

Foxhall Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Foxhall Road in ipswich has been closed after an accident involving an Audi and a Kia.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk police were called to the incident on Foxhall Road this morning at 8.20am near the Wellesley Road junction, following reports a car had crashed with a stationary vehicle.

You may also want to watch:

Officers arrived to find that a collision between a Audi A5 and a Kia Picanto had taken place and the road was partially blocked.

Officers have since closed the road and are waiting for recovery to remove the damaged vehicles.

An ambulance has been called however injuries are only believed to be minor.

The police are now advising that drivers avoid the area and expect some delays.