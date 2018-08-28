Audi and Volkswagen thought to be connected to ram raids found

Suspects gained entry to the shop but it is not yet known what was taken Picture: ADAM HOWLETT Archant

Two vehicles thought to be connected to ram raids in Suffolk overnight have been found by police.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The scene in Brantham after a ram raid Picture: ADAM HOWLETT The scene in Brantham after a ram raid Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Three ram raids in Combs Ford, Brantham and Ipswich took place last night, with Suffolk Constabulary investigating the crimes that struck two East of England Co-Op stores and a McColl’s convenience store.

Two vehicles were later discovered, which detectives believe may be linked to these incidents.

At 6.20am on December 11, a blue Audi A3 was discovered in Birkfield Drive.

Around 30mins later at 6.50am, a silver Volkswagen Passat was found in Downing Close, Ipswich with the engine still running.

McColls in Stoke Park Drive has been targeted by ram raiders Picture: ADAM HOWLETT McColls in Stoke Park Drive has been targeted by ram raiders Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Officers were called at around 11.50pm last night, Monday, December 10, to reports of a ram raid at the East of England Co-op shop in Combs Ford near Stowmarket.

At 12.40am in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, December 11, police received further reports of a ram raid taking place at the East of England Coop in Acacia Court, Brantham.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the suspects had not gained entry to the store.

“Witnesses suggest a silver estate car was used,” he said.

The door of the shop has been smashed in Picture: ADAM HOWLETT The door of the shop has been smashed in Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

“There is an indication this car suffered from rear end damage.”

At around 1am, police received a third report on a ram raid at McColl’s in Stoke Park Drive, Ipswich.

“Suspects had gained entry to the shop although officers do not yet know what was taken,” a spokesman said.

A spokesman for the East of England Co-op said: “I can confirm that two incidents took place at East of England Co-op stores overnight – an attempted burglary at our Combs Ford supermarket, and an attempted ram raid at our store at Acacia Court, Brantham.

The shop was one of three targeted overnight in Suffolk Picture: ADAM HOWLETT The shop was one of three targeted overnight in Suffolk Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

“Our Combs Ford supermarket reopened this morning and our Brantham store is currently closed whilst scenes of crime officers carry out their investigations, before repairs are made and the store is tidied.

“Anyone with information should contact Suffolk police, or call Crimestoppers anonymously.”

If you know anything that could assist officers in their investigation, or have seen the silver estate car described, call police on 101 quoting crime reference CAD 15 of today.