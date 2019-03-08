Thunderstorms

PREMISES LICENCE/ CLUB PREMISES CERTIFICATE

PUBLISHED: 12:44 28 May 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Proposed Variation: Extending the sale of alcohol and the provision of live entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays from 1 am to 2am

PREMISES LICENCE/ CLUB PREMISES CERTIFICATE

— Variation Application

Name of Applicant: Emma Osborn

Name of Premises: Aurora Bars and Restaurants

Postal Address of Premises: The Tented Building, Helena Road, Ipswich, IP3 0BT

This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE

Proposed Variation: Extending the sale of alcohol and the provision of live entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays from 1 am to 2am

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 17/05/2019

Closing Date: 14/06/2019

Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing & Systems Officer, Licensing, Ipswich Borough Council (the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensing@ipswich.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000

