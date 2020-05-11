Five easy homemade cocktail recipes you can make at home

Cocktails at Aurora Bar and Restuarant in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The classic weekend entertainment options of bars, clubs and pubs have been drastically reduced and many of us have been left wondering what to do with Friday and Saturday evenings – here’s how to bring the party to your house.

Just because you can’t go out for drinks with friends doesn’t mean you can’t have a chilled one or two during the evening or at the weekend.

Callum Hewitt, director of Aurora Bar and Restaurant on the Ipswich Waterfront, has come up with five easy cocktail recipes you can make in the comfort of your own home, with just a few choice ingredients to ensure you won’t need to unnecessarily dash out to the supermarket for any extras.

Aurora homemade recipes

• Classic or Deluxe Mojito.

The classics are classic for a reason - they have stood the test of time. Mojito is a great example.

At this time of year, there is lots of mint growing. For those fortunate to have allotments, veg patches or are lucky enough to get on the supermarket delivery page before the “Pimms Summer” rush comes, you could do far worse then choosing a Mojito!

Ingredients: fresh lime, two sugar cubes, soda or bubbles, Rum 50ml, fresh mint, crushed ice.

Method: add rum, sugar and stir, squeeze juice from half a lime and muddle using a rolling pin (mash up lime in glass but gently), add some mint, crushed ice to the top of your chosen glass, give it a mix and then top with anything with bubbles – we would use soda but sparkling water, lemonade, prosecco would all work.

Ice can be crushed with a rolling pin and a lot of banging – could also work well if ingredients are multiplied and used as a sharing jug.

To make this health-focused, remove the alcohol and add apple juice for a perfect reward following a hard days isolating.

• Pimms No1 Cup

Speaking of Pimms, this is of course a great make at home cocktail. The recipe is even on the bottle to help – but you’ll need fresh mint, strawberries, cucumber and a whole orange.

Feel free to experiment with fruit juice instead of lemonade for a British summer fruit punch. To serve, cut fruit and mix.

• Strawberry & Mint Spritz

This is a simple, refreshing recipe for a drink that would be perfect on a sunny day.

Ingredients: Strawberry Vodka, Rose Sparkling wine, Soda, strawberries, ice, mint

Method: Roughly two strawberries (fresh or frozen) or other red fruit, chop, blend and sieve if preferred, 30ml of strawberry vodka (Absolut Vodka make a great one but there’s many good alternatives or try Limencello for a refreshing edge), two table spoons of caster sugar, some mint leaves if you’ve some left from the Pimms and Mojito but works without.

Add all into a wine glass with ice and rose sparkling wine.

Try to omit alcohol, sugar, and add a pink lemonade for a family friendly version and add a spring of mint to the top to get full Tom Cruise.

• Aurora’s Bakewell Champagne

This is a crowd favourite at Aurora and a real treat, so in the interest helping everyone to get through this virus here’s our simplified home version.

The flavours remind us of family times and enjoying a Bakewell Tart with the grandparents.

Raspberry Puree made like the above, eight raspberries blended and sieved, 12.5ml of Disaronno Amaretto provides the almond flavour, add to the bottom of a Champagne flute and top with anything that bubbles – we use Taittinger Champagne at Aurora but you’ll find this enjoyable with a cava, prosecco or sparkling wine...not beer.

• Lynchburg Lemonade

This was a hit on one of Aurora’s original drinks menus, not as fashionable today with bright coloured cocktails, rum and gin taking centre stage but a great option for Jack Daniel lovers and those with a sweet tooth alike.

Play around with the balance of ingredients to your taste.

25ml or 50ml of Jack Daniels, a dash (cocktail term meaning a small amount – about a quarter of a tea spoon) of Cointreau (an orange liquer). 25ml of lemon juice (note 25ml is about 1.5 table spoons).

Method: Add the spirit and fruit, mix over ice and top with lemonade.

For anyone still longing for an expertly made cocktail rather than their own Saturday night efforts, Aurora is planning on taking bookings for deliveries via email.