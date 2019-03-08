Ipswich town centre road closed for emergency repairs

Austin Street, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Part of a town centre road has been closed for the majority of a day so that emergency repairs can be carried out.

Part of Austin Street, #Ipswich will be closed on 8 April between 9am and 4pm, for emergency repairs. Please follow the diversion. #SuffolkRepairs pic.twitter.com/Wu9RXHBq1r — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) April 2, 2019

Suffolk Highways, which looks after the majority of the county’s road and pavement network, will close a section of Austin Street, close to Ipswich Waterfront, on Monday, April 8.

It will be closed between 9am and 4pm on the day.

Suffolk Highways Tweeted a map of the area and encouraged people follow the signposted diversion route, which includes Wherstead Road, Station Street and Rectory Road.

Suffolk Highways is responsible for the maintenance of roads and pavements in the county.

This includes fixing potholes, as well as planning works like resurfacing and other improvement schemes.

The organisation gives a greater priority to the repair of roads that carry higher numbers of vehicles, with the most critical roads being fixed in two hours if they are seen to have defects.