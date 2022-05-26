Autism friendly show coming to the New Wolsey Theatre
- Credit: Brian Hartley
A new autism friendly show will be coming to the New Wolsey Theatre next week.
Sound Symphony is a highly interactive, sensory show made especially for autistic young people.
The performance, given by Ellie Griffiths, will provide a sensory-rich environment which will enable young people to experience music through the body.
The show brings together live classical instruments, singing and a range of sounds, and encourage the audience to join in and create music.
Sound Symphony say on their website: "The show is designed for small audience groups to be able to accommodate and engage young people who experience the most barriers to access.
"It is a relaxed, stimulating environment which is great for audience members who enjoy being able to move around, make noise and get involved.
"This is a show for sound seekers."
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk M&S stores to stay open as Colchester shop closes down
- 2 Mercedes and Vauxhall flip over after crash in busy Ipswich road
- 3 Teenage boys arrested after police seize suspected class A drugs in Ipswich
- 4 Man caught in undercover police sting trying to meet '13-year-old girl'
- 5 Is this tearoom near Ipswich one of Suffolk’s best-kept secrets?
- 6 Cannabis dealer jailed after being caught with drugs in Range Rover
- 7 Two cars have windows smashed in same Ipswich residential street
- 8 Man who attacked partner after she travelled 10 hours to see him is jailed
- 9 New landlords take over award-winning pub and brewery in Suffolk village
- 10 Suffolk's top 10 fish and chip shops as voted by our readers - now pick a winner
The show will be performed on Tuesday 31 May, during half term, with a show at 10.30am, and another at 1.30pm.
To book, go to the New Wolsey website.