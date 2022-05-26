Autism friendly show coming to the New Wolsey Theatre

An immersive show created especially for autistic young people is coming to the New Wolsey on May 31 - Credit: Brian Hartley

A new autism friendly show will be coming to the New Wolsey Theatre next week.

Sound Symphony is a highly interactive, sensory show made especially for autistic young people.

The performance, given by Ellie Griffiths, will provide a sensory-rich environment which will enable young people to experience music through the body.

The show brings together live classical instruments, singing and a range of sounds, and encourage the audience to join in and create music.

Sound Symphony say on their website: "The show is designed for small audience groups to be able to accommodate and engage young people who experience the most barriers to access.

"It is a relaxed, stimulating environment which is great for audience members who enjoy being able to move around, make noise and get involved.

"This is a show for sound seekers."

The show will be performed on Tuesday 31 May, during half term, with a show at 10.30am, and another at 1.30pm.

To book, go to the New Wolsey website.

