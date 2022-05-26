News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Autism friendly show coming to the New Wolsey Theatre

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 3:27 PM May 26, 2022
Updated: 3:46 PM May 26, 2022
An immersive show created especially for autistic young people is coming to the New Wolsey on May 31

An immersive show created especially for autistic young people is coming to the New Wolsey on May 31 - Credit: Brian Hartley

A new autism friendly show will be coming to the New Wolsey Theatre next week.

Sound Symphony is a highly interactive, sensory show made especially for autistic young people.

The performance, given by Ellie Griffiths, will provide a sensory-rich environment which will enable young people to experience music through the body.

An immersive show created especially for autistic young people is coming to the New Wolsey on May 31

An immersive show created especially for autistic young people is coming to the New Wolsey on May 31 - Credit: Brian Hartley

The show brings together live classical instruments, singing and a range of sounds, and encourage the audience to join in and create music.

Sound Symphony say on their website: "The show is designed for small audience groups to be able to accommodate and engage young people who experience the most barriers to access.

"It is a relaxed, stimulating environment which is great for audience members who enjoy being able to move around, make noise and get involved.

"This is a show for sound seekers."

The show will be performed on Tuesday 31 May, during half term, with a show at 10.30am, and another at 1.30pm.

To book, go to the New Wolsey website.

An immersive show created especially for autistic young people is coming to the New Wolsey on May 31

An immersive show created especially for autistic young people is coming to the New Wolsey on May 31 - Credit: Brian Hartley


