So cute! Is this baby Ipswich Town’s youngest fan?

Ava-Rose Young is Ipswich Town's newest fan. Picture: CONNOR YOUNG Archant

Her club might be stuck in League One after a difficult season - but Ava-Rose Young is clearly very happy to be one of Ipswich Town’s youngest fans.

Born as the Blues’ fate for the 2019/20 season was being sealed, with remaining matches called off due to the coronavirus lockdown, one might’ve been forgiven for thinking it wasn’t the best time for Ava-Rose to join the club’s legions of supporters.

The four-month-old faced competition for her support too - her mum’s side of the family are West Ham United fans, meaning she could have easily become a Hammer.

But dad Connor Young, from Emneth near Wisbech, in Cambridgeshire - who has gone to Town games all his life with his father - knew his little girl was a true Blue.

The 26-year-old has already kitted her out in an Ipswich Town shirt - and if this beaming smile is anything to go by, Ava-Rose is very happy with the club of her choice.

“She’s quite a happy baby and we’re going to try and get her to support Ipswich,” he said.

“I’ve supported Ipswich through thick and thin. Hopefully, she’ll be able to see them in the Premier League one day.

“It would be great to go to Wembley as a family to see them play.”

He plans to take Ava-Rose to a game “as early as possible”, probably when she is about two years old.

He added: “I think Ipswich is such a family-orientated club. We’ve always felt welcome and there is plenty of stuff to do around the ground.”

There is clearly a new generation of diehard fans getting ready to cheer Town on in the years ahead.

Andrew Wilesmith took his daughter, Elise, to an Ipswich Town game in 2019 when she was just a baby - and plenty of other parents have dressed their youngster in the club’s “little super fan” outfits.

