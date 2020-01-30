E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
This Ipswich cafe is selling one of the best breakfasts in the UK

PUBLISHED: 15:23 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:50 30 January 2020

Julian Bisbal has been named Breakfast Chef of the Year for 2020 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Chef Julian Bisbal has been named Breakfast Chef of the Year - but have you tried his food yet?

Chef Julian's award-winning 'carnitas con papas' dishChef Julian's award-winning 'carnitas con papas' dish

How do you like your eggs in the morning? Served up by an award-winning chef, perhaps? Julian Bisbal of The Grazing Sheep in Ipswich has been named Breakfast Chef of the Year by the National Breakfast and Brunch awards, beating stiff competition from top chefs from around the country.

Last night's awards, which were held at Westminster Kingsway College in London, saw 16 shortlisted finalists compete in a series of cooking challenges, hoping to win over a panel of expert judges with their signature breakfasts and culinary flair.

The Full Monty breakfast is a firm favourite at The Grazing SheepThe Full Monty breakfast is a firm favourite at The Grazing Sheep

Contestants from across the country went head-to-head in a Bloody Mary challenge and a technical round, before showing off their skills and creativity by recreating their signature breakfast. Julian's signature recipe - the Full Monty breakfast - is a long-time favourite among customers at The Grazing Sheep, and comprises two perfectly toasted English breakfast muffins, topped with a succulent sausage patty, black pudding, Dingley Dell streaky bacon, tomato, mushroom and finally, two poached eggs.

The dish that scooped him the title of 'Breakfast Chef of the Year', meanwhile, was a technical creation, put together from products from the awards' sponsors. Julian presented the judges with a 'carnitas con papas', which combined pork carnitas, queso fresco, chorizillos, breakfast radish, shallots, mayonnaise, lime and piquillo pepper ketchup.

"Julian's win was really a fantastic surprise for us," said Bart Bisbal, Julian's father and owner of The Grazing Sheep. "It's great for the town, too. Julian was the only competitor from Suffolk in the final 16, so it really puts the area on the map. We're very proud to be from Ipswich."

Along with the title of Breakfast Chef of the Year, Julian also picked up a winner's plaque, which will be proudly displayed at the waterfront café. Since reopening under new management just two years ago, the eatery has quickly become one of the town's most popular cafés, scooping a number of awards and winning over plenty of customers with its top-quality local ingredients and creative cooking. In addition to its indulgent breakfasts, the café is also open for lunch, and offers bespoke tapas parties, which must be booked in advance.

