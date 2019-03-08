YouTube star, 11, reveals bid to build LEGO Portman Road

Ipswich fan Joe (AwayDayJoe) with his Weser Stadium build, home of Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga Picture: PHIL BRYANT Archant

His LEGO stadiums have already wowed football fans across Germany - but now this talented Ipswich Town fan and YouTuber hopes to build his beloved Portman Road.

Ipswich Town fan Joe Bryant has become famous in Germany for constructing Bundesliga football stadiums out of LEGO Picture: PHIL BRYANT

Admiring the Tractor Boys from his home in Crawley, West Sussex, 11-year-old Joe Bryant has been recreating some of the continent's top stadiums since he was seven and has seen his work showcased in exhibitions and on the big screen.

His LEGO obsession began with Portman Road, the home of the family's club - and after three years of mastering his skills, the creative Blue is eager build the stadium again to a grander scale.

The youngster found his muse in Germany, building the homes of German heavyweights Schalke, Werder Bremen and Mainz as well as Anderlecht over the border in Belgium - where his creation remains for fans to admire.

Joe said: "I was on holiday in Turkey and we wanted to watch Ipswich vs Norwich in a bar. There were a group of Hamburg fans in there and they watched the Ipswich game with us and then we watched the Bundesliga with them. Unfortunately, Ipswich lost 1-0 but I loved the German football, so I have followed it since then.

"I am going back to Germany next month and will watch Fortuna Dusseldorf who have a link with Ipswich."

Each of his mammoth builds require thousands of bricks - all sticking strictly to their respective colour schemes - earning him airtime on several TV networks, including Germany's Sky Sports.

He added: "I haven't counted Werder Bremen but that could be near 4,000 (bricks) as it is massive.

Joe at Mainz 05 showing off his LEGO build to the fans and Sky Sports Germany Picture: PHIL BRYANT

"I keep the stadiums for as long as possible but I eventually need the bricks because LEGO is expensive, so I have to knock some down to make new grounds.

"Anderlecht decided to buy my stadium off me and it is now kept permanently in their fan shop. That is really cool, so I am hoping more clubs might like to do that. It is a bit sad when you have to demolish one when you have spent ages making it."

When asked how long Town fans will have to wait to see his creation, the young YouTube star said: "I would certainly make it better than my first one! It's a great stadium and would look good in LEGO.

"I have been asked quite a few times to make English clubs, but I want to finish the Bundesliga first. I think the only one I would consider is Ipswich."

Joe's Anderlecht build in Belgium is showcased inside the club's stadium Picture: PHIL BRYANT Joe's Anderlecht build in Belgium is showcased inside the club's stadium Picture: PHIL BRYANT

Joe runs his own YouTube channel for young football fans in England and Germany called AwayDayJoe.