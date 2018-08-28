Main road to be closed for five days for repairs

Sunny

PUBLISHED: 15:17 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:17 02 December 2018

Archant

The main route through a Suffolk village is to be shut for five days to allow for road repairs.

Suffolk Highways, which looks after the majority of the county’s road network, announced that it planned to close a 1.5mile stretch of the B1079 in Otley, between Chapel Road and Market Hill, from Monday, December 10.

The road closure at the village near Ipswich, which is also home to the Suffolk campus of Easton and Otley College, is then set to be in place for 24 hours a day while highways workers carry out railing and carriageway repairs, along with structural inspections and tree and vegetation clearance.

However access to homes and businesses will be provided at all times, with residents and workers who are looking for access being asked to speak workers on site.

During the road closure, traffic will be diverted via the B1079, B1077, A1214 and the A12.

15:17 Andrew Papworth
13:15 Michael Steward
How do you pay in 2018? Let us know Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA WIRE

With Christmas fast approaching, we are asking readers about their payment habits when buying items in shops or settling bills in restaurants.

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of murder released on bail

08:26 Will Jefford
A man has been bailed following his arrest on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in Ipswich has been released on bail.

Trial of Tavis murder accused scheduled to start

12:53 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The trial of six people charged with murder in connection with the death of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens is expected to start next week.

Row over plan for WHSmith to run Ipswich Post Office

11:18 Jake Foxford
The union protesters were joined by councillors, Sandy Martin MP and partner agencies throughout the day Picture: CWU

Save our Post Office - that was the message from union members and Ipswich’s MP as they protested outside against a town branch being run by a national high street chain.

What are the school and college holiday dates for 2019 in Suffolk and north Essex?

10:00 Judy Rimmer
Visitors enjoying the summer heatwave in Felixstowe in 2018. Are you starting to plan next year's holidays? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most school holiday dates will be the same in Suffolk and Essex in 2019 - but the autumn half term are set to fall in a different week.

Video Driver of car with illegal number plate among arrests on first day of Christmas drink-drive campaign

08:06 Andrew Papworth
Suffolk police have arrested drivers and the first day of the 2018 Christmas drink-drive campaign. Picture: ANGELA SHARPE

Motorists have been pulled over and arrested on the first day of campaign to catch drink and drug-drivers on Suffolk’s roads.

Rail services replaced by buses due to engineering works

07:58 Jake Foxford
Greater Anglia will not be running any trains between Ipswich and Felixstowe Town on Sunday December 2 Picture: NEIL PERRY

Train passengers in Ipswich, Felixstowe and Lowestoft will have to use replacement buses all day on Sunday while Greater Anglia carries out major works.

Man freed from burning car

07:54 Jake Foxford
A man was freed from a burning car near Assington Pictures: ANDY THOMSON

Firefighters freed a man trapped in a burning car in Suffolk.

Opinion Our education system is broken - let’s try to fix it

05:47 Andrew Papworth
Clare Flintoff. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In this column, CLARE FLINTOFF - chief executive of ASSET Education, a group of 10 Suffolk primary schools - believes there is much wrong with our education system. However, she has a vision of how to fix it.

