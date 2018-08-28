Main road to be closed for five days for repairs

Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The main route through a Suffolk village is to be shut for five days to allow for road repairs.

Suffolk Highways, which looks after the majority of the county’s road network, announced that it planned to close a 1.5mile stretch of the B1079 in Otley, between Chapel Road and Market Hill, from Monday, December 10.

The road closure at the village near Ipswich, which is also home to the Suffolk campus of Easton and Otley College, is then set to be in place for 24 hours a day while highways workers carry out railing and carriageway repairs, along with structural inspections and tree and vegetation clearance.

However access to homes and businesses will be provided at all times, with residents and workers who are looking for access being asked to speak workers on site.

During the road closure, traffic will be diverted via the B1079, B1077, A1214 and the A12.