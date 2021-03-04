News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News

Man in hospital after being struck by his own truck

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 3:12 PM March 4, 2021   
Police were called to the scene in Hadleigh Picture: MATTHEW USHER

Police were called to the B1113 Stowmarket Road in Badley - Credit: Matthew Usher

Police are appealing for witnesses to a road crash which left two men in hospital with broken bones - one of whom was struck by his own vehicle.

The collision happened on the B1113 Stowmarket Road, in Badley, near Needham Market, at about 1.05pm on Wednesday.

A silver Toyota collided with a tipper truck near the Stowmarket business park, where the road changes from dual to single carriageway.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 70s, was out of the vehicle at the time of impact, but was struck by his own vehicle and sustained serious leg injuries.

A man in his 60s was cut free from the Toyota and taken to Ipswich Hospital with injuries including fractured ribs.

Any witnesses, including anyone driving in the area at the time with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle, should call the roads and armed policing team on 101, quoting reference CAD 139 of March 3.

Most Read

  1. 1 Plea to help owners of tiny puppy Storm with £8k vet's bills
  2. 2 Man taken to hospital with serious leg injuries following collision
  3. 3 Suffolk man distributed indecent images of children on messaging app
  1. 4 Combat2Coffee shop to open in Ipswich town centre this week
  2. 5 Ipswich gets £25m from Towns Deal to boost recovery
  3. 6 Outrage as Ipswich flats left without running water for over 12 hours
  4. 7 Heartbreak for owners as puppy Storm loses battle for life
  5. 8 A12 closed following serious three-vehicle crash
  6. 9 Let's use Ipswich Corn Exchange as a vaccination centre
  7. 10 'My Megan was failed by the system': Teenager's mum wants rape case re-opened

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Needham Lake, near Needham Market. Picture: ARCHANT

Coronavirus

Police attend reports of children's birthday party at Needham Lake

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
An air ambulance has landed on the Persimmon Homes estate in Hadleigh

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service | Updated

Injured man rescued after 'fall from height' on building site

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Coronavirus adverts have been placed in bus stops around Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rise in Ipswich coronavirus cases 'a wake up call'

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Well established resturant The Table in Woodbridge is closing Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Popular Woodbridge restaurant set to close

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus