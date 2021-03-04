Man in hospital after being struck by his own truck
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Police are appealing for witnesses to a road crash which left two men in hospital with broken bones - one of whom was struck by his own vehicle.
The collision happened on the B1113 Stowmarket Road, in Badley, near Needham Market, at about 1.05pm on Wednesday.
A silver Toyota collided with a tipper truck near the Stowmarket business park, where the road changes from dual to single carriageway.
The driver of the truck, a man in his 70s, was out of the vehicle at the time of impact, but was struck by his own vehicle and sustained serious leg injuries.
A man in his 60s was cut free from the Toyota and taken to Ipswich Hospital with injuries including fractured ribs.
Any witnesses, including anyone driving in the area at the time with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle, should call the roads and armed policing team on 101, quoting reference CAD 139 of March 3.
