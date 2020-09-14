Strand reopens after serious collision involving two people and car

Police were called to The Strand, near Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Emergency services were called to the B1456 at Wherstead on Sunday evening following a serious collision.

Police were called at 9.04pm on Sunday to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and two pedestrians.

The B1456, also known as The Strand, was closed in both directions between the Oyster Reach Public House and the B1080 at Freston.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference CAD 394 of September,13 2020.

A fire crew from Princes Street was also called to the scene.