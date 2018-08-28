Green light given for next phase of Sproughton Sugar Beet site work

Demolition of the Sproughton sugar beet factory site Picture: NICOLE DRURY, IBC Archant

Plans for the next phase of work to establish an enterprise park on the former Sproughton Sugar Beet site have been given the green light.

David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council said plans were progressing well Picture: IBC David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council said plans were progressing well Picture: IBC

Babergh District Council’s planning committee met on Wednesday where it approved the outline plans for a car dealership, 80-bed hotel and a ‘local centre’ which could house pubs, takeaways, cafes, restaurants or shops.

The plans were lodged by Ipswich Borough Council following work starting on the first phase for international food distributor LDH (La Doria).

David Ellesmere, Ipswich Borough Council Leader, said: “We are making good progress at Eastern Gateway creating the first phase of infrastructure necessary to build out this key site.

“We already have LDH developing its own part of the site and we look forward to welcoming more companies in order to bring greater prosperity and jobs to the Ipswich area.”

An enterprise park is being developed on the former sugar beet site Picture: RACHEL EDGE An enterprise park is being developed on the former sugar beet site Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The committee heard concerns from Sproughton Parish Council which raised objections to the height of the buildings, noise and light pollution it would create and traffic impact on the roads.

Alongside its representation at the meeting it also submitted a 17-page letter of objection.

Helen Davies, parish council vice-chairman said it was “pretty obvious” there would be material adverse impacts and added that it would be “heavily intrusive impacting the community as a whole”.

While the site does include some retail provision, it is understood this will be for small scale needs such as newsagents or cafes, rather than stores that would be in the town centre.

Councillor Alan Ferguson said: “We say time and time again we need to develop our brownfield sites and here we have a classic example of a brownfield site that has been sitting there for a long time.

“We were never going to develop this site without upsetting some people locally – if I lived nearby I would probably be upset as well.

“The bottom line is we need strategic sites like this that need to be developed.”

With outline permission approved, an application dealing with reserved matters will go before the planning committee which will outline the details of the site.

It is not yet clear when this will be submitted or when work on this phase may begin.

Work on the LDH unit, which was approved earlier in the year, is already well underway with infrastructure work taking place.