Council gives green light to new homes at disused care home in Hadleigh

24 January, 2019 - 07:30
The fomer Angel Court care home in Hadleigh is being transformed into new homes Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

Plans to transform the former Angel Court care home in Hadleigh into affordable housing have been given the green light.

Councillor Jan Osbourne, Babergh cabinet member for housing, at Angel Court in Hadleigh Picture: BDCCouncillor Jan Osbourne, Babergh cabinet member for housing, at Angel Court in Hadleigh Picture: BDC

Babergh District Council’s planning committee approved the first stage of plans yesterday, which will eventually see 78 new homes built in the Suffolk town.

The committee gave the go-ahead for the demolition of the existing buildings at the disused care home and the construction of 21 new homes, nine of which are intended for affordable rent and we which will be available under shared ownership schemes.

The decision is the first step towards bringing the empty site back into use and will bring much-needed affordable housing to the market town.

The former care home, in Angel Street, closed in August 2014.

The planning committee’s decision approved seven one-bedroom flats for affordable rent, seven one-bedroom flats for shared ownership, two two-bedroom flats for affordable rent and five two-bedroom flats for shared ownership.

Councillor Jan Osborne, Babergh District Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “These twenty-one affordable homes will make living in the town possible for those who might otherwise have been forced to leave, and will transform a derelict building from an unused eyesore into new homes in keeping with the rest of the town.

“We continue to work to ensure we are delivering good homes for our communities and today’s decision is good news for Hadleigh.”

