Decision on 75 homes at Wherstead delayed for further work to address concerns

PUBLISHED: 19:00 27 August 2020

Land off Bourne Hill in Wherstead where 75 homes are set to be built. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Land off Bourne Hill in Wherstead where 75 homes are set to be built. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A final decision on long-running plans for 75 homes in Wherstead has been pushed back because councillors were not convinced it was in a position for work to start.

Babergh District Council planning committee chairman Peter Beer said the committee was in agreement that further work was needed on elements of the Wherstead 75 homes scheme. Picture: PHIL MORLEYBabergh District Council planning committee chairman Peter Beer said the committee was in agreement that further work was needed on elements of the Wherstead 75 homes scheme. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Pigeon Investments Ltd secured outline planning permission back in December 2018 to develop 75 homes on Klondyke Field off Bourne Hill, Wherstead, before it sold the land to Bellway Homes in December last year.

MORE: Plans lodged for 75 homes in Wherstead

Bellway had brought forward the final application needed for the designs of the homes and layout of the site, which was heard at Babergh District Council’s planning committee meeting on Wednesday morning.

But councillors unanimously agreed to defer a decision because of a series of concerns on details they felt needed further work.

Chief among those were the revision down to just three bungalows when the outline permission had sought 16 bungalows.

Other areas for further work included the level of space around the flats, more detail on environmental measures such as solar panels, the boundary to the A137 and the mix of houses.

You may also want to watch:

Committee chairman Peter Beer said: “The general feel of the parish council and the general feel of members was there were going to be more than three bungalows, and that’s the point we want to get over.

“Certainly three [bungalows] looks like they are taking the mickey.”

Robin Coates from the parish council added: “Wherstead Parish Council and the residents believe this is a material change and are no longer in general conformity with the original submission.”

Planning officers will now work with Bellway to address the concerns before the plans return to the committee, although a date for that has not yet been set.

It is understood the developer is keen to begin work on site as soon as possible once securing the final approval, and said they had planned to be on site in September had approval been given this week.

Sarah Cornwell from Bellway, said: “The proposal responds positively to the parameters set by the outline planning permission,” and added: “Bellway are committed to delivering this scheme as soon as possible, with the social housing being provided as early as possible.”

The development, which will be accessed off Bourne Terrace, had featured 49 open market homes and 26 affordable, with the majority being two-storey homes of three or four bedrooms.

But it was felt that, in line with expectations from the council’s developing local plan, more two-bedroom homes were needed.

