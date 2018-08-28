Rain

Revealed: How many babies were born in Suffolk in 2017

PUBLISHED: 08:37 11 January 2019

How many babies were born in Suffolk? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How many babies were born in Suffolk? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Take a look at how many infants were born in your area in 2017 and how that compares to other neighbouring towns.

The Office for National Statistics has released its annual birth figures for England and Wales in 2017.

The data reveals how many children were born, where they were born and what gender they were.

In 2017, the most recent year the figures are available for, the East of England had a total of 70,725 births - 1,525 less than the year before.

In Suffolk 7,674 bundles of joy entered the world - 3,940 of those were male and 3,734 were female.

The highest amount of births took place in Ipswich, with 1,825 babies taking their first breath there.

Next was Waveney with 1,128, St Edmundsbury with 1,107 and Suffolk Coastal with 1,053.

Babergh became home to the smallest amount of newborn children, with 777 being born there. This was only slightly more than Mid Suffolk, which had 814 births.

Forest Heath saw the arrival of 970 newborns and was the only place in Suffolk to give birth to more girls than boys.

Overall in England and Wales there were 679,106 live births, the lowest number of births since 2006.

42% of these births were by first-time mothers who on average in 2017 were 28.8 years-old.

September 26 was the most popular day to be born in England and Wales, with an average of 1,974 babies born on this day between 1995 and 2017.

