How many babies were born at Ipswich Hospital last month?

PUBLISHED: 17:33 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:33 19 June 2020

Midwives from the maternity service at Ipswich Hospital, which includes the Brook Birthing Centre and Deben Delivery Suite. Picture: SUE KING

Nearly 250 lockdown babies were delivered by Ipswich Maternity Service in May and on the busiest day at the hospital a total of 14 babies were born.

The Ipswich Maternity Service welcomed hundreds of new arrivals in May as shown in a graphic made by midwife Steph Attwood and lead midwife Sue King. Picture: STEPH ATTWOOD/SUE KINGThe Ipswich Maternity Service welcomed hundreds of new arrivals in May as shown in a graphic made by midwife Steph Attwood and lead midwife Sue King. Picture: STEPH ATTWOOD/SUE KING

The East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust has released figures about the number of births at Ipswich Hospital in May, including the weights of the new lockdown babies.

Anna Shasha is director of midwifery at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Colchester and Ipswich hospitals, and said: “We have not seen a significant increase in the number of babies born at our hospitals in May.

“It is very common to see a fairly even balance between boys and girls, so these figures are what we would expect to see.

“We are ready and waiting to welcome women to have their babies both at hospital and at home – their safety is, as always, our top priority.

“Our teams have been working very hard to keep everyone safe during the pandemic, but if anyone is worried or has concerns about coming into hospital, they can contact us at any time.”

The smallest baby born during the month weighed 955 grams while the heaviest tipped the scales at 5.2 kilograms - or 11lbs 7ozs.

A total of 246 women birthed their babies over the month and 29% of them had Caesarean sections, 59% had normal births and 12% instrumental deliveries.

There were two sets of twins born during the month and the hospital was pleased to report no babies were born sleeping.

The busiest day of the month was Wednesday, May 20 when staff delivered 14 babies.

There were 120 girls and 128 boys delivered in total and 77% of mums chose to breastfeed their babies at birth.

