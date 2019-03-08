Partly Cloudy

Project supporting mums nominated in the Be The Change awards

PUBLISHED: 13:20 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 29 March 2019

Director of Postnatal Education, Claire Bloomfield, teaching an Explorers Sensory Baby Yoga class Picture: RUTH LEACH

Director of Postnatal Education, Claire Bloomfield, teaching an Explorers Sensory Baby Yoga class Picture: RUTH LEACH

Archant

Kesgrave-based Suffolk Babies has been chosen for two categories for its work in making a change in people’s lives.

Mum and babies enjoy a Suffolk Babies class Picture: RUTH LEACHMum and babies enjoy a Suffolk Babies class Picture: RUTH LEACH

The not-for-profit Community Interest Company providing support and education from pregnancy through to preschool, has been nominated for the baby and children category in the Be The Change Awards for ethical and sustainable schemes that have a powerful impact story to tell.

It is also entered in the People’s Choice award with the winner decided by the video that receives the most likes on the Be The Change YouTube channel.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Babies, which runs classes across the Ipswich Hospital Trust area, said: “We aim to bring the very best services available under one umbrella.

“We are a social enterprise, and any profits we make are channelled into providing free antenatal education and support to new parents. Therefore, anyone who books on one of our courses is making a donation.

Left to right: Amanda Houchen, Claire Bloomfield, Katie Mackenzie, Jo Cresdee, Emily Ruegg, Gemma Gooch of Suffolk Babies Picture: RUTH LEACHLeft to right: Amanda Houchen, Claire Bloomfield, Katie Mackenzie, Jo Cresdee, Emily Ruegg, Gemma Gooch of Suffolk Babies Picture: RUTH LEACH

“We regularly offer free places on our courses to people who we know cannot afford to pay, and we provide free studio hire for support groups.

“We are passionate about caring for and supporting families, especially mothers, at a time which can be lonely and challenging.”

Suffolk Babies has its base in Kesgrave and runs classes across the Ipswich Hospital Trust area, from Saxmundham to Stowmarket.

It has a unique partnership with the NHS, and from April 2017 became the sole external provider of antenatal workshops offered to everyone who registers with Ipswich Hospital NHS Trust Maternity Services (c.3,500 women and their partner per year).

Babies and their mums enjoying Suffolk Babies classes Picture: RUTH LEACHBabies and their mums enjoying Suffolk Babies classes Picture: RUTH LEACH

This free four-hour workshop runs in various locations across the county, and provides the very best in preparation for birth education. This workshop is funded through profits from Suffolk Babies’ paid-for classes – no money is received from the NHS, saving them at least the cost of a midwife’s salary every year.

The Be The Change Awards 2019 aim to support changemakers to survive, thrive and make world-changing impact – recognising, celebrating and raising the profile of those brands that are working towards sustainable development goals and creating positive impact in inspiring and world-changing ways.

The awards ceremony is on April 26 at the Museum of Brands in London.

