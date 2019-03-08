Project supporting mums nominated in the Be The Change awards
PUBLISHED: 13:20 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 29 March 2019
Archant
Kesgrave-based Suffolk Babies has been chosen for two categories for its work in making a change in people’s lives.
The not-for-profit Community Interest Company providing support and education from pregnancy through to preschool, has been nominated for the baby and children category in the Be The Change Awards for ethical and sustainable schemes that have a powerful impact story to tell.
It is also entered in the People’s Choice award with the winner decided by the video that receives the most likes on the Be The Change YouTube channel.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk Babies, which runs classes across the Ipswich Hospital Trust area, said: “We aim to bring the very best services available under one umbrella.
“We are a social enterprise, and any profits we make are channelled into providing free antenatal education and support to new parents. Therefore, anyone who books on one of our courses is making a donation.
“We regularly offer free places on our courses to people who we know cannot afford to pay, and we provide free studio hire for support groups.
“We are passionate about caring for and supporting families, especially mothers, at a time which can be lonely and challenging.”
Suffolk Babies has its base in Kesgrave and runs classes across the Ipswich Hospital Trust area, from Saxmundham to Stowmarket.
It has a unique partnership with the NHS, and from April 2017 became the sole external provider of antenatal workshops offered to everyone who registers with Ipswich Hospital NHS Trust Maternity Services (c.3,500 women and their partner per year).
This free four-hour workshop runs in various locations across the county, and provides the very best in preparation for birth education. This workshop is funded through profits from Suffolk Babies’ paid-for classes – no money is received from the NHS, saving them at least the cost of a midwife’s salary every year.
The Be The Change Awards 2019 aim to support changemakers to survive, thrive and make world-changing impact – recognising, celebrating and raising the profile of those brands that are working towards sustainable development goals and creating positive impact in inspiring and world-changing ways.
The awards ceremony is on April 26 at the Museum of Brands in London.