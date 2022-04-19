News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Baby and toddler show coming to Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 12:53 PM April 19, 2022
Pia Howe, managing director at Toddle About Suffolk with her two sons, Oskar and Elliot

Pia Howe, managing director at Toddle About Suffolk with her two sons, Elliot and Oskar - Credit: Pia Howe

A Bury St Edmunds business is bringing a baby and toddler show to Ipswich in October.

After pleas from parents and businesses all over Suffolk, Toddle About will be bringing a baby and toddler show to Wherstead Park.

Since the pandemic started, shows and exhibitions have been at a low, leaving many businesses at a loss as to where they can meet their customers in person and showcase products and services.

The show will have more than 40 stalls set up, along with live demonstrations on car seat safety, breastfeeding consultations, shopping opportunities and expert advice on all things bump, baby and toddler.

Toddle About baby and toddler show is coming to Ipswich in October

Toddle About baby and toddler show is coming to Ipswich in October - Credit: Pia Howe

There will also be soft play and meet and greet characters to keep kids entertained, along with special guests, that are due to be announced soon.

Pia Howe, managing director at Toddle About Suffolk, Suffolk's leading baby and toddler magazine, decided to launch the event after talking to many businesses and parents.

She found out that since the closure of many high street stores due to the pandemic, parents have nowhere to go and test baby equipment, or talk to experts who can recommend the best products for their new or young arrival.

Most Read

  1. 1 Review call after 'multiple' licence breaches alleged at Ipswich venue
  2. 2 Fuel protests put my care at risk says Ipswich resident
  3. 3 Dead whale washes up on popular Bawdsey beach
  1. 4 Land sale is big step forward for 269-home project
  2. 5 Mayor's pledge on seafront camper vans
  3. 6 Fuller Flavour: My shopping list for Ipswich Town ahead of next season
  4. 7 5 of readers' favourite 'hidden gem' pubs in Suffolk
  5. 8 Skateboarders damage statue of Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie
  6. 9 Rail tickets between Ipswich and London go on sale for just £5
  7. 10 Revised plans for Defiance Inn shared housing to 'uplift' vacant pub

She said: "I am thrilled to bring this show to Suffolk. I know that there is a huge need for a baby show in Suffolk, the event will help new and expecting parents, and it will also give local businesses a much-needed boost."

Pia, who is a mum of two, Oskar, 10, and Elliot, six, worked as an event organiser before starting Toddle About Suffolk.

She said that her own experience of attending children's shows as both parent and business owner is what inspired her to create the event.

"With my background in the events industry and as a parenting magazine publisher, I am confident this is going to be a huge success," she said.

The show is free to attend and will be held on October 16 at Wherstead Park in Ipswich.

Ipswich News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

The man was found in Rowley Close in Brantham, near Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Man found seriously injured after suspected collision with car near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Staff from The Botanist raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice on Ipswich Cornhill

Food and Drink

The Botanist serves ice cream in Ipswich as opening date moved forward

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Rav Phagura, owner of Nacton Road Fish Bar in Ipswich

Food and Drink

5 award-winning fish and chip shops in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Henley Gate

How will the Ipswich Garden Suburb take shape over the next few years?

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon