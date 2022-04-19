Baby and toddler show coming to Ipswich

Pia Howe, managing director at Toddle About Suffolk with her two sons, Elliot and Oskar - Credit: Pia Howe

A Bury St Edmunds business is bringing a baby and toddler show to Ipswich in October.

After pleas from parents and businesses all over Suffolk, Toddle About will be bringing a baby and toddler show to Wherstead Park.

Since the pandemic started, shows and exhibitions have been at a low, leaving many businesses at a loss as to where they can meet their customers in person and showcase products and services.

The show will have more than 40 stalls set up, along with live demonstrations on car seat safety, breastfeeding consultations, shopping opportunities and expert advice on all things bump, baby and toddler.

Toddle About baby and toddler show is coming to Ipswich in October - Credit: Pia Howe

There will also be soft play and meet and greet characters to keep kids entertained, along with special guests, that are due to be announced soon.

Pia Howe, managing director at Toddle About Suffolk, Suffolk's leading baby and toddler magazine, decided to launch the event after talking to many businesses and parents.

She found out that since the closure of many high street stores due to the pandemic, parents have nowhere to go and test baby equipment, or talk to experts who can recommend the best products for their new or young arrival.

She said: "I am thrilled to bring this show to Suffolk. I know that there is a huge need for a baby show in Suffolk, the event will help new and expecting parents, and it will also give local businesses a much-needed boost."

Pia, who is a mum of two, Oskar, 10, and Elliot, six, worked as an event organiser before starting Toddle About Suffolk.

She said that her own experience of attending children's shows as both parent and business owner is what inspired her to create the event.

"With my background in the events industry and as a parenting magazine publisher, I am confident this is going to be a huge success," she said.

The show is free to attend and will be held on October 16 at Wherstead Park in Ipswich.