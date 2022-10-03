New baby and toddler show coming to Ipswich Park

A new baby and toddler show is coming to Ipswich this month - Credit: Toddle About Suffolk

The first baby and toddler show in the area since the pandemic is coming to an Ipswich park later this month.

The Toddle About Baby Show will be coming to Wherstead Road on October 16, with a variety of family products and expert advice on offer.

The baby show, sponsored by Smyths Toys Superstores, will see a large soft play, baby feeding area, meet and greet characters and a chance for all parents of children under five-year-olds to enjoy the day.

Free activities, live talks and demos will also be taking place throughout the day.

The Toddle About Suffolk show will be at Wherstead Park later this month - Credit: Toddle About Suffolk

Event organiser, Pia Howe, who runs the Toddle About Suffolk magazine, said: "A lot of thought and effort has gone into the organisation of this event.

"My emphasis was to have a huge variety of businesses, so parents are able to make an informed decision on what to buy and get expert advice on the day."

The show will be held at Wherstead Park, Ipswich, on October 16 from 10am to 3pm, and is free to attend.

To register interest, and get a free goody bag, click here.