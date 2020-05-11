E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Baby cheetah found dead at Colchester Zoo

PUBLISHED: 17:33 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:40 11 May 2020

A one-month-old cheetah cub, part of a litter of five born in April (pictured), has been found dead at Colchester Zoo Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

A one-month-old cheetah cub, part of a litter of five born in April (pictured), has been found dead at Colchester Zoo Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Colchester Zoo

A baby cheetah from a recent litter has been found dead by zookeepers at Colchester Zoo.

The cub, which was one of five to be born by mother Sia last month, was found dead during a routine early morning inspection on Friday, May 8.

It is understood the unnamed cub had died overnight.

The cause of the cub’s death has not yet been confirmed by the zoo’s veterinarian.

A spokesman for the zoo described the situation as “extremely sad” and added the litter of cubs were shortly due to be named.

The spokesman said: “This is extremely sad, particularly at this moment and the difficult time we are all facing.

“However, we still have three female and one male cub and we can report that they are doing extremely well. Mum, Sia, is OK and continues to be a great mum to her 4 cubs so we hope there will be no further bad news to report to you.

“We would like to pause for a couple of days before we move forward with naming the cubs to allow our dedicated keepers some time to recover from this very sad loss.

“We hope to soon announce to you more births which may bring a smile of satisfaction.”

The five were born on April 14 and three are due to be named with names beginning with N, H and S to honour NHS staff on the frontline against coronavirus.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Three boys accused of Ipswich man’s murder to appear in court today

Flowers were left at the scene outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street Picture: ARCHANT

Village in shock after man, 27, is shot in the chest

The village of Woolpit, Suffolk, where a man was shot in the chest on Saturday night Picture: MIKE PAGE

Have you seen this cat? Ipswich family ‘heartbroken’ after Tiddles disappears

Tiddles

When will schools return in Suffolk, and what issues are being considered?

Homeschooling has become the norm for many parents, but schools could start to return next month Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Fabio Principe

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Three boys accused of Ipswich man’s murder to appear in court today

Flowers were left at the scene outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street Picture: ARCHANT

Village in shock after man, 27, is shot in the chest

The village of Woolpit, Suffolk, where a man was shot in the chest on Saturday night Picture: MIKE PAGE

Have you seen this cat? Ipswich family ‘heartbroken’ after Tiddles disappears

Tiddles

When will schools return in Suffolk, and what issues are being considered?

Homeschooling has become the norm for many parents, but schools could start to return next month Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Fabio Principe

Latest from the Ipswich Star

What is the timetable to relax the lockdown in Suffolk – from schools to cinemas and the Premier League?

People are being urged to wear face coverings when visiting shops or travelling on public transport. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge OPEN after earlier closure

The Orwell Bridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Three boys accused of Ipswich man’s murder to appear in court today

Flowers were left at the scene outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street Picture: ARCHANT

When will schools return in Suffolk, and what issues are being considered?

Homeschooling has become the norm for many parents, but schools could start to return next month Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Fabio Principe

Baby cheetah found dead at Colchester Zoo

A one-month-old cheetah cub, part of a litter of five born in April (pictured), has been found dead at Colchester Zoo Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO
Drive 24