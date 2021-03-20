News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Ipswich woman who suffered baby loss offers support to other bereaved parents

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 6:00 AM March 20, 2021   
Michelle McGunnagle, founder of Bear for an Angel

Michelle McGunnagle, founder of Bear for an Angel - Credit: Michelle McGunnagle

An Ipswich woman who experienced baby loss to miscarriage has told how she is now trying to help others.

In April 2010, after a tiny bleed, Michelle McGunnagle, from the Whitehouse area, booked an emergency scan but sadly there was no heartbeat. 

She said: "I remember those words 'sorry, there's no heartbeat' echoing in my head and the devastation that my partner and I felt.

Bear for an Angel is a non-profit organisation that provides hospitals with Quinn's bags of hope for baby loss.

Bear for an Angel is a non-profit organisation that provides hospitals with Quinn's bags of hope for baby loss. - Credit: Michelle McGunnagle

"But even more difficult was the fact that I had nothing tangible to acknowledge my precious baby Teagan.

"A while after our loss my partner Joe brought us a teddy bear which we felt really helped us with our grief as I would hug it whenever I felt sad."

You may also want to watch:

And this little gesture sparked Bear for an Angel, which now provides teddy bears to families affected by pregnancy, baby and child loss.

She added: "In 2017 after my fifth loss I designed a little bag of keepsakes and named them Quinn's bags of hope for my baby I had lost."

Most Read

  1. 1 Three people convicted of murdering Joe Pooley in Ipswich
  2. 2 Man in his 20s injured in stabbing near Handford Hall Primary School
  3. 3 Man died after trench collapsed at building site, coroner hears
  1. 4 Knife found in Ipswich playground
  2. 5 Drug driver who led police on high-speed A12 chase avoids prison
  3. 6 110mph A14 speeder gets driving ban overturned 'by skin of his teeth'
  4. 7 Ipswich Hospital staff voice safety fears ahead of car parking changes
  5. 8 Were you partying at La Plage in Felixstowe in 1999?
  6. 9 Suffolk police team to star in new TV series
  7. 10 A year of Covid: The neighbourhoods with the most and fewest deaths

It was then with the help and support of Ali Brett, a bereavement midwife, she got the keepsakes into Ipswich Hospital and later through social media, Grimsby, Scunthorpe, and Liverpool.

Her dad Ronald Dayson and a few volunteers make this possible through donations. If you would like more details, visit the fundraising page.

NHS
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Should Princes Street Bridge be improved? Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL

Updated

Man taken to hospital after concern for welfare report on Ipswich bridge

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
BMW 3 on side in Bramford Road, Ipswich

Drink-driver rolled BMW after celebrating friends' engagement in Ipswich

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
A slip road is closed on the A14 at Trimley following a serious crash. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Updated

Land Rover trailer crash tips soil all over A14 near Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Police want to trace two men captured in CCTV after an elderly woman was the victim of theft outside a supermarket in Ipswich

Elderly woman had bank cards stolen outside Sainsbury’s

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus