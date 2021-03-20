Ipswich woman who suffered baby loss offers support to other bereaved parents

Published: 6:00 AM March 20, 2021

An Ipswich woman who experienced baby loss to miscarriage has told how she is now trying to help others.

In April 2010, after a tiny bleed, Michelle McGunnagle, from the Whitehouse area, booked an emergency scan but sadly there was no heartbeat.

She said: "I remember those words 'sorry, there's no heartbeat' echoing in my head and the devastation that my partner and I felt.

Bear for an Angel is a non-profit organisation that provides hospitals with Quinn's bags of hope for baby loss. - Credit: Michelle McGunnagle

"But even more difficult was the fact that I had nothing tangible to acknowledge my precious baby Teagan.

"A while after our loss my partner Joe brought us a teddy bear which we felt really helped us with our grief as I would hug it whenever I felt sad."

And this little gesture sparked Bear for an Angel, which now provides teddy bears to families affected by pregnancy, baby and child loss.

She added: "In 2017 after my fifth loss I designed a little bag of keepsakes and named them Quinn's bags of hope for my baby I had lost."

It was then with the help and support of Ali Brett, a bereavement midwife, she got the keepsakes into Ipswich Hospital and later through social media, Grimsby, Scunthorpe, and Liverpool.

Her dad Ronald Dayson and a few volunteers make this possible through donations. If you would like more details, visit the fundraising page.