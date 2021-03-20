Ipswich woman who suffered baby loss offers support to other bereaved parents
An Ipswich woman who experienced baby loss to miscarriage has told how she is now trying to help others.
In April 2010, after a tiny bleed, Michelle McGunnagle, from the Whitehouse area, booked an emergency scan but sadly there was no heartbeat.
She said: "I remember those words 'sorry, there's no heartbeat' echoing in my head and the devastation that my partner and I felt.
"But even more difficult was the fact that I had nothing tangible to acknowledge my precious baby Teagan.
"A while after our loss my partner Joe brought us a teddy bear which we felt really helped us with our grief as I would hug it whenever I felt sad."
And this little gesture sparked Bear for an Angel, which now provides teddy bears to families affected by pregnancy, baby and child loss.
She added: "In 2017 after my fifth loss I designed a little bag of keepsakes and named them Quinn's bags of hope for my baby I had lost."
It was then with the help and support of Ali Brett, a bereavement midwife, she got the keepsakes into Ipswich Hospital and later through social media, Grimsby, Scunthorpe, and Liverpool.
Her dad Ronald Dayson and a few volunteers make this possible through donations. If you would like more details, visit the fundraising page.