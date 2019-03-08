E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Precious Babies Remembrance service for Ipswich parents during Baby Loss Awareness week

PUBLISHED: 13:51 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:51 04 October 2019

St Michael and All Angels' Church in Martlesham Heath is hosting a baby remembrance service on Sunday, October 10. Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

St Michael and All Angels' Church in Martlesham Heath is hosting a baby remembrance service on Sunday, October 10. Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A service of remembrance is to be held mear Ipswich for families who have lost a child in pregnancy or around the time of birth to mark national Baby Loss Awareness Week.

The Precious Babies Remembrance Service, led by the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) chaplaincy team, takes place at 3pm on Sunday October 13 at St Michael and All Angels Church in Martlesham Heath, near Ipswich.

The week runs from October 9-15 and Allison Cline-Dean, lead chaplain at ESNEFT, said: "This special service is for parents who have lost a child as a result of a miscarriage, stillbirth or shortly after the birth of their baby, whether that loss was recent or many years ago.

"It brings families together so their baby can be remembered and we can help them to support each other through the pain of their loss."

There will also be a service in Colchester on Thursday October 10 at 7:20pm at The Ark Methodist Church in Highwoods.

The services will offer time for parents to talk to the chaplaincy and maternity teams as well as prayers, music and the chance to light a candle in memory of their baby.

For more information, contact the chaplaincy team at Colchester on 01206 742014 or Ipswich on 01473 712233.

