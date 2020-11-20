Inquest opens into tragic death of baby at hospital

Baby Shah died shortly after his birth at Ipswich Hospital Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a baby who died shortly after being born at Ipswich Hospital.

On Friday, a hearing at Suffolk Coroner’s Court in Ipswich heard baby Shah was born with the umbilical cord around his neck on January 11 this year.

The court heard baby Shah was immediately given medical treatment after his birth but his condition did not improve and attempts to resuscitate him were abandoned after 26 minutes.

The death was reported to the coroner’s service on January 13 and a post-mortem examination was held.

Suffolk senior coroner Nigel Parsley opened an inquest into baby Shah’s death before the hearing was adjourned to allow for further investigations to take place.

An internal case review into the death is due to be held on February 24 next year.

A full inquest is set to take place on April 7.