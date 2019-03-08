E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Your child's chance to meet a 'real-life' dinosaur

PUBLISHED: 16:30 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:40 21 October 2019

Your family can meet a dinosaur in the Ipswich Buttermarket shopping centre this half term Picture: BIG FOOT EVENTS

Tomorrow dinosaur fans young and old have the chance to meet a baby T-Rex which will be stomping its way around the Buttermarket shopping centre in Ipswich.

Dinosaur fans young and old will get a chance to meet the famous baby T-Rex for free at Ipwich Buttermarket Picture: BIG FOOT EVENTSDinosaur fans young and old will get a chance to meet the famous baby T-Rex for free at Ipwich Buttermarket Picture: BIG FOOT EVENTS

As well as meeting the lifelike T-Rex, children will be able to have a selfie taken with a giant dinosaur egg, join in with arts and crafts, and get involved with a special dino trail.

The 'Dinosaur Roars' event on Tuesday, October 22 is free to everyone and will run from 11am - 4pm - giving you and your family a chance to learn everything you need to know about the fascinating creatures.

On their Facebook page Ipswich Buttermarket say: "Adults and children of all ages love dinosaurs, they are always a huge attraction and are a guaranteed talking point!

"Having previously graced the Royal Albert Hall, been live on Channel 4, the BBC, MTV & ITV they really are the most realistic of their kind in the UK and are now coming to Ipswich."

What time can you see the baby T-Rex?

The baby T-Rex will be making appearances throughout the day at 11.30am, 12.30pm, 1,45pm and 3pm.

