Badger spotted roaming streets of Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 19:00 26 April 2019

Badger seen roaming the streets of Ipswich town centre. Picture: TRISTAN BOLTON

Badger seen roaming the streets of Ipswich town centre. Picture: TRISTAN BOLTON

Archant

This bold badger has decided to look for a more urban home - and has ended up in Ipswich town centre.

Postman Tristan Bolton had the shock of his life yesterday when he spotted the black and white mammal plodding along St Helen's Street in his direction.

Mr Bolton was heading to work at 6am when he noticed the nocturnal animal just outside the county hall – and quickly snapped a photo before sharing it on Facebook.

He captioned his image: “Are urban badgers a thing now? Saw this on the way to work.”

The post received a big response online, with many questioning why the mammal was out in daylight.

Charlie Kilshaw said: “It shouldn't be out in daylight, he must be desperate for food, maybe old or ill and not getting enough to eat.”

Steffan Harald Janzen added: “I spotted two badgers in Broomhill park a few weeks ago plus foxes with their youngsters.”

But this isn't the first time that animals have been found roaming the streets of the town away from their natural habitat.

A cockerel was pictured in Burrell Road yesterday after supposedly living wild for weeks. Concerns have since been raised for the chicken's welfare.

Two boa constrictors were also found abandoned in Christchurch Park last week – which owners of a local pet shop called a “disgrace”.

Read more: Mystery as snakes abandoned in Christchurch Park

A spokesman for the RSPCA said: “Expanding urban areas are often built on existing badger territories, which may mean that badgers enter gardens as they look for food, or find their home is now in surburbia, with secluded areas of gardens or recreational land.

“Many of these animals will have adapted to their new suburban lifestyle and local residents are often pleased to see wild animals in their area. However, we would urge people never to approach a wild animal but if you see an injured badger please contact your local wildlife rehabilitator or call us on 0300 1234 999.”

Further information about living with badgers can be found here.

For more information about badgers, visit The Badger Trust's website, or find your local Badger Group.

