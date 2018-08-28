Missing 65-year-old woman found by police

Suffolk police have thanked the public for their help in locating a missing woman in a rural village.

Linda Frost, of Badwell Ash near Bury St Edmunds, went missing around 1.30pm on Saturday December 15.

She was last seen before going missing at a bus stop in Badwell Ash, waiting for a bus to Bury St Edmunds.

After not hearing from her for some time, her family became concerned for her welfare and informed the police that they did not know of her whereabouts.

She was last seen wearing a pink jumper, black trousers, a coat, pink gloves and a hat.

Linda is described as being a white female, 5’6” tall, large build and short grey hair.

Police contacted Suffolk Fire and Rescue to use one of their drones to help find her but Mrs Frost was located before the drone was deployed.

She was found in Badwell Ash around 6pm by Suffolk Constabulary.

Officers said she was found safe and well and thanked the public for their assistance in the search.